REALLY? John Harwood Defends Dems With 'Nobody Told Anyone Obamacare Would Solve Everything'

The Affordable Care Act is one of the most dishonestly and deceptively titled pieces of legislation in U.S. history, and it passed early in Barack Obama's first term with zero Republican support. Now that the wheels are coming off the Democrats are nevertheless blaming Republicans for what their own law hath wrought. One example of that comes from Sen. Amy Klobuchar:

Congressional Republicans are hearing it loud and clear from their own voters: failing to extend the health care tax credits will raise costs for families.



It's past time for them to stand up for their constituents and prevent premiums from skyrocketing.https://t.co/PUJVQRoSq4 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 16, 2025

Every single thing Klobuchar is putting on the Republicans is because of what Democrats did, all while lying about the law making health care "affordable" (and don't forget the "if you like your doctor or plan you can keep it" BS from Obama).

Dear @amyklobuchar —

You told us Obamacare would solve everything. And now you’re blaming Republicans when it was Democrats who put these subsidies in place and ready to expire at the end of the year. This is dishonest on every level. https://t.co/6We8DJQkpg — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) December 16, 2025

John Harwood, former CNN White House correspondent and CNBC journo, instinctively came running to the defense of Democrats:

nobody told anyone that "Obamacare would solve everything" https://t.co/YUuqZSdo26 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 17, 2025

Seriously? Let's just say we, and many others, remember the sales pitch for Obamacare and, yes, it was supposed to be a permanent and affordable "fix" for the health care system.

Wrong. Obamacare was marketed as a trade-off-free panacea with no policy downsides. Many explicit promises about what it would achieve have been shattered. Those of us who correctly predicted these things were smeared as liars and even racists. https://t.co/kTSzUwtXAP — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 17, 2025

Exactly.

Care to guess who said the following things, John? Obamacare was billed as the golden solution.



“Mr. President, all of us, press and elected officials, assembled in this town over the years, we’ve seen some incredible things happen. But you know, Mr. President, you’ve done what… — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) December 17, 2025

Democrats sold the “Affordable” Care Act promising that families would save on average $2500 a year on their insurance costs.



So yes, they did tell everyone that it would solve the problem of expensive health insurance. https://t.co/vIZv1agWUI — Hammerjack (@Hammerjack90) December 17, 2025

"The bottom line is this law is working and will work into the future.” - Obama on December 4, 2013 https://t.co/15f4eLy2Tc — Mary Vought (@MaryVought) December 17, 2025

Obama admin said that Obamacare would lower premiums, pay for itself, we could keep our current insurance, etc. the lies to the American people were profound and costly. https://t.co/bMfyHutXbw pic.twitter.com/yFmRl87HQV — Debbe Pangburn (@grandmaami) December 17, 2025

Not only do the Dems keep lying about how Obamacare was billed but they're trying to blame Republicans for its imminent collapse, all with some help from "journalists" of course.

