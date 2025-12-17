A Georgia Senate Panel's Grilling Fani Willis About Her Trump Witch Hunt Spending...
VIP
Dem Sen. Mark Kelly Leads Dem Pivot on Reasons Narco Boats Shouldn't Be...
Tim Walz Hysterically Rants Against 'Assault Weapons' ... But Cannot Define What One...
Pete Hegseth Praises WaPo for FINALLY Having an Accurate Headline (Attn. 'Seditious Six'!)
Popular Smote: Scott Jennings Zings Bakari Sellers With Truth About Hillary Clinton’s 2016...
Meritless Merrick: Mar-a-Lago Raid Revelations Show Garland Was Not Applying Law Evenly As...
Dem Chuck Schumer Says Obliterating Narco-Terrorists Who Poison Americans Really Turns His...
Sen. Mark Kelly Posts Yet ANOTHER Video to Let Us Know He Won’t...
VIP
Cory Booker Says ‘ICE Was Here’ Nativity Sends Message That We’re All God’s...
Minneapolis Police Chief Says That Mary and Joseph Themselves Were Considered Outsiders
House Dems Introduce Resolution to Force Military to Stand Down Against Designated Terrori...
After Shooting at Hanukkah Event, Bernie Sanders Frets Over Islamophobia
Men Harass Officers Assigned to Track Down Child Predators, Mistaking Them for ICE
Tim Kaine: Robert E. Lee Statue in Capitol Replaced With Barbara Rose Johns

REALLY? John Harwood Defends Dems With 'Nobody Told Anyone Obamacare Would Solve Everything'

Doug P. | 11:23 AM on December 17, 2025
Meme screenshot

The Affordable Care Act is one of the most dishonestly and deceptively titled pieces of legislation in U.S. history, and it passed early in Barack Obama's first term with zero Republican support. Now that the wheels are coming off the Democrats are nevertheless blaming Republicans for what their own law hath wrought. One example of that comes from Sen. Amy Klobuchar: 

Advertisement

Every single thing Klobuchar is putting on the Republicans is because of what Democrats did, all while lying about the law making health care "affordable" (and don't forget the "if you like your doctor or plan you can keep it" BS from Obama). 

John Harwood, former CNN White House correspondent and CNBC journo, instinctively came running to the defense of Democrats: 

Recommended

A Georgia Senate Panel's Grilling Fani Willis About Her Trump Witch Hunt Spending and She's LOSING It
Doug P.
Advertisement

Seriously? Let's just say we, and many others, remember the sales pitch for Obamacare and, yes, it was supposed to be a permanent and affordable "fix" for the health care system. 

Exactly. 

Advertisement

Not only do the Dems keep lying about how Obamacare was billed but they're trying to blame Republicans for its imminent collapse, all with some help from "journalists" of course. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Georgia Senate Panel's Grilling Fani Willis About Her Trump Witch Hunt Spending and She's LOSING It
Doug P.
'Target Karen' Tries to Harass Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt; the Response Is PERFECTION
Grateful Calvin
Tim Walz Hysterically Rants Against 'Assault Weapons' ... But Cannot Define What One Is
Grateful Calvin
Pete Hegseth Praises WaPo for FINALLY Having an Accurate Headline (Attn. 'Seditious Six'!)
Doug P.
Popular Smote: Scott Jennings Zings Bakari Sellers With Truth About Hillary Clinton’s 2016 WH ‘Win’
Warren Squire
Men Harass Officers Assigned to Track Down Child Predators, Mistaking Them for ICE
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

A Georgia Senate Panel's Grilling Fani Willis About Her Trump Witch Hunt Spending and She's LOSING It Doug P.
Advertisement