Oliver Anthony Tells Joe Rogan How He Found God

L.A. officials want Texas criminally charged for sending illegals to their 'sanctuary city'

Doug P.  |  2:20 PM on August 31, 2023
meme

We're officially living in the Upside-Down these days.

Try and wrap your head around this: Los Angeles, with a City Council that voted less than three months ago to become a sanctuary city, wants Texas charged with the "crime" of sending them some illegal aliens so they can have "sanctuary" there. So far the only crime committed is from those who crossed the border illegally.

Sometimes you can do nothing but roll your eyes:

The shot: 

And the chaser:

Do these people not pay attention to themselves? The progressives that run L.A. have to be the most shamelessly self-unaware politicians anywhere.

Why would this even be an issue? Didn't Karine Jean-Pierre just insist the Biden admin has been "stopping the flow" at the border? Yes, she did.

It's almost as if their "sanctuary city" virtue signaling is backfiring on them badly (ditto for NYC).

