L.A. officials want Texas criminally charged for sending illegals to their 'sanctuary city'

We're officially living in the Upside-Down these days.

Try and wrap your head around this: Los Angeles, with a City Council that voted less than three months ago to become a sanctuary city, wants Texas charged with the "crime" of sending them some illegal aliens so they can have "sanctuary" there. So far the only crime committed is from those who crossed the border illegally.

Sometimes you can do nothing but roll your eyes:

"City Council voted Friday to make LA a sanctuary city, prohibiting city resources from being used for any federal immigration enforcement. The council recognized the city's rich immigrant history..."



- June 9, 2023https://t.co/277posn8hE. https://t.co/yV3JtimUls — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) August 31, 2023

How it started. How it's going. pic.twitter.com/y1UIGVRltf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2023

The shot:

And the chaser:

As 11th bus of migrants arrives in Los Angeles, City Council considering criminal charges against Texashttps://t.co/gV6aqepgdP — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 31, 2023

Do these people not pay attention to themselves? The progressives that run L.A. have to be the most shamelessly self-unaware politicians anywhere.

Why would this even be an issue? Didn't Karine Jean-Pierre just insist the Biden admin has been "stopping the flow" at the border? Yes, she did.

It's almost as if their "sanctuary city" virtue signaling is backfiring on them badly (ditto for NYC).

***

