Sen. John Kennedy Nukes Dem Claims Hegseth and Rubio's Briefing Didn't Justify Narco Boat Strikes

The Democrats had been demanding a briefing about the Pentagon's strikes on narco boats transporting drugs for the cartels. Naturally the Dems have been coming across like they're defense attorneys for drug runners (not to mention criminal illegals). After getting a briefing from Pete Hegseth, Marco Rubio and others earlier this month, it became obvious that Dems like Chuck Schumer didn't get what they wanted:

🚨LMAO! After promising to take action against SecWar Pete Hegseth over the recent narco-terrorist strikes, Chuck Schumer walks out of the briefing empty-handed.



“It was a very unsatisfying briefing.”



He is DEFEATED 🤣

pic.twitter.com/mA71pFjINJ — Jack (@jackunheard) December 9, 2025

As it turns out the briefing was not satisfying for Democrats like Schumer because he obviously was told nothing that could justify his party's effort to portray these strikes as illegal attacks on "fishermen."

Republican Sen. John Kennedy explained why the Democrats weren't happy after that briefing, and it's because none of their talking points were confirmed:

🚨@SenJohnKennedy BLASTS Democrats for completely lying about the Drug Boat Briefing.



"We must have been in a different briefing or one of us is lying.



Rubio...Hegseth...chairman Cain...lawyers...They were very eloquent and thorough.



Here’s what I took away from it. These… pic.twitter.com/VxM1Ot6Zlk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 17, 2025

Here are the quotes from the @Townhallcom post:

"We must have been in a different briefing or one of us is lying. Rubio...Hegseth...chairman Cain...lawyers...They were very eloquent and thorough. Here’s what I took away from it. These military strikes against narco terrorists carrying drugs & boats to the US are LEGAL, EFFECTIVE, traffic is WAY DOWN, the intelligence on which they are based is EXQUISITELY good. There are checks and balances at EVERT stage to make sure that innocent people who just happen to be in a boat are not hurt."

So much for the Democrat claims of "war crimes." The latest pivot has been "the boats are just carrying cocaine and it's not even coming to the U.S." The Dems sure do have their priorities that they like to fight for.

