Jen Psaki 'comes out against gun control' while reminding us Biden's a heartbroken president

Doug P.  |  9:54 AM on September 15, 2023
Tom Elliott

Hunter Biden has been indicted on three felony gun charges, and naturally lefties and the lib media are applauding this crackdown on gun-related crimes.

Just kidding!

We're seeing a slew of stories about how usually charges of this sort aren't brought, and CNN's political director tried to portray President Biden as the real victim in all this

Former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki, who now basically serves in the same capacity except on MSNBC, also painted the president as the victim while appearing to be willing to look the other way occasionally when it comes to common sense gun laws: 

Here's one key takeaway from comments like the one from Psaki:

Weird, right?

So much for "we need more common sense gun laws."

Suddenly many Democrats, with help from the media, don't seem eager to crack down on the gun crimes they otherwise constantly say need to be addressed. For some reason, we highly doubt Psaki would have had the same take if Trump were president and one of his sons did the same thing as Hunter.

That's why MSNBC exists!

*** 

