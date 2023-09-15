Jen Psaki 'comes out against gun control' while reminding us Biden's a heartbroken president

Hunter Biden has been indicted on three felony gun charges, and naturally lefties and the lib media are applauding this crackdown on gun-related crimes.

Just kidding!

We're seeing a slew of stories about how usually charges of this sort aren't brought, and CNN's political director tried to portray President Biden as the real victim in all this.

Former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki, who now basically serves in the same capacity except on MSNBC, also painted the president as the victim while appearing to be willing to look the other way occasionally when it comes to common sense gun laws:

MSNBC/WH’s ⁦@jrpsaki⁩ on Hunter’s gun charges: “Millions of Americans have dealt w/ family members who have dealt w/ drug addiction, who have dealt w/ alcohol addiction … This is a heartbroken president in the White House who is worried about his son” pic.twitter.com/5btIp8pvkp — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 15, 2023

Here's one key takeaway from comments like the one from Psaki:

Weird, right?

Is she really arguing that people with drug and alcohol addictions should be allowed to buy and possess guns without consequences? Lol — commonsense (@commonsense258) September 15, 2023

So now Jen is in favor of addicts owning firearms? Interesting. — Ron (@pursuit0226) September 15, 2023

So much for "we need more common sense gun laws."

She and others like her are the same people demanding common sense gun control laws but.... — Ernesto Ronin (@Ronin1021) September 15, 2023

Suddenly many Democrats, with help from the media, don't seem eager to crack down on the gun crimes they otherwise constantly say need to be addressed. For some reason, we highly doubt Psaki would have had the same take if Trump were president and one of his sons did the same thing as Hunter.

Unfiltered regime propaganda — Mostly Peaceful Cat (@MaxPaxCat) September 15, 2023

That's why MSNBC exists!

