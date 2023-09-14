'Media and Dems no longer care.' Stephen Miller SHAMES media/Dems who exploited 'migrants...
THIRSTY! Ben Collins THREATENING Elon Musk to answer his email FAILS so now...
OUCH! @JoeBiden's attempt to shame 'every House Republican' for voting against the IRA...
'Bidenomics' vs. 'MAGAnomics' --> Biden to detail greatest wrestling match of the century
Self-OWN alert! Adam Kinzinger posts HUMILIATING poll to justify his congressional pension...
KJP Runs From Reporter When Confronted With Evidence
Geraldo opens a can of worms with his take on the Hunter Biden...
NM Republican Stefani Lord drops ALL the mics on Gov. Grisham claiming NO...
Energy Secretary Granholm's defense of Biden & gas prices collides with a tweet...
Steve Schmidt reminds us all he's STILL a giant dbag equating Biden impeachment...
THIS a sign Democrats are DONE with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris? Jesse...
Libs of TikTok highlights detransitioner lawsuit and X responds as only X can
Kevin McCarthy takes AP's reporter to school on claim impeachment inquiry is 'without...
Kevin McCarthy Humiliates AP Reporter

CNN's political director names the REAL victim of Hunter Biden's felony indictments

Doug P.  |  4:46 PM on September 14, 2023
Journalism meme

Earlier today it was announced that Hunter Biden has been indicted on multiple felony gun charges:

Hunter Biden was indicted by Special Counsel David Weiss on three federal felony counts related to his purchase of a firearm in 2018, two counts being related to his attestation of being drug-free on a purchase form and one count related to his possession of the firearm while using narcotics.

The first count explains that the son of President Joe Biden “knowingly made a false and fictitious written statement” when he certified he was “not an unlawful user of, and addicted to, any stimulant, narcotic drug, and any other controlled substance, when in fact, as he knew, that statement was false and fictitious," charges similar to those in the second count.

The third count alleges that Hunter Biden "knowing that he was an unlawful user of and addicted to any stimulant, narcotic drug, and any other controlled substance...did knowingly possess a firearm."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on CNN, political director David Chalian seemed to have spotted the real victim in all this: President Biden: 

Here's the full quote, via @CurtisHouck: 

***

CNN political director David Chalian bemoans the fact that the "child" of President Biden was "indicted on criminal charges," fretting its another sad chapter for Joe Biden given he's "buried two children, so he understands pain." 

"And, when his young daughter and his first wife died in the car crash, his two young boys, Hunter and Beau, were hospitalized...These two boys were like the centerpiece of his life. He goes to the highest heights...to the vice presidency. His son Beau dies as Attorney General of Delaware brain cancer and then, as he's about launch a presidential campaign, achieve his life-long career dream, they are dealing with the ramifications of Hunter's drug addiction and how all his troubles are going to play into the campaign...There have been emotional ups and downs for this family...This is now another day where the President is going to suffer another emotional down...He is somebody so identified with his children and grandchildren as at the very center and core of his being."

Recommended

THIS a sign Democrats are DONE with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris? Jesse Waters sure thinks so (watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

***

Chalian got awful close to basically saying "Because Biden's had family members who have tragically passed away maybe it would have been best if his son were allowed to get away with breaking federal gun laws."

Also Biden hasn't "identified" with one of his grandchildren until very recently.  

After hearing all that, it won't surprise you to know that Chalian is one of the many journos who are reporting "there's no hard evidence of Biden wrongdoing" to be found: 

There's also no hard evidence that many of these people are actual journalists.

In a nutshell.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Advertisement

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THIS a sign Democrats are DONE with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris? Jesse Waters sure thinks so (watch)
Sam J.
'Media and Dems no longer care.' Stephen Miller SHAMES media/Dems who exploited 'migrants in cages'
Chad Felix Greene
THIRSTY! Ben Collins THREATENING Elon Musk to answer his email FAILS so now he's trying THIS and LOL
Sam J.
'You'll RUE THE DAY'! Iowahawk MOCKS Ben Collins in SPECTACULAR thread for threatening Elon Musk and LOL
Sam J.
OUCH! @JoeBiden's attempt to shame 'every House Republican' for voting against the IRA backfired
Doug P.
Self-OWN alert! Adam Kinzinger posts HUMILIATING poll to justify his congressional pension and LOL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THIS a sign Democrats are DONE with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris? Jesse Waters sure thinks so (watch) Sam J.
Advertisement