CNN's political director names the REAL victim of Hunter Biden's felony indictments

Earlier today it was announced that Hunter Biden has been indicted on multiple felony gun charges:

Hunter Biden was indicted by Special Counsel David Weiss on three federal felony counts related to his purchase of a firearm in 2018, two counts being related to his attestation of being drug-free on a purchase form and one count related to his possession of the firearm while using narcotics. The first count explains that the son of President Joe Biden “knowingly made a false and fictitious written statement” when he certified he was “not an unlawful user of, and addicted to, any stimulant, narcotic drug, and any other controlled substance, when in fact, as he knew, that statement was false and fictitious," charges similar to those in the second count. The third count alleges that Hunter Biden "knowing that he was an unlawful user of and addicted to any stimulant, narcotic drug, and any other controlled substance...did knowingly possess a firearm."

Meanwhile, on CNN, political director David Chalian seemed to have spotted the real victim in all this: President Biden:

CNN political director David Chalian bemoans the fact that the "child" of President Biden was "indicted on criminal charges," fretting its another sad chapter for Joe Biden given he's "buried two children, so he understands pain."



"And, when his young daughter and his first wife… pic.twitter.com/GC6XNVeEUS — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 14, 2023

Here's the full quote, via @CurtisHouck:

"And, when his young daughter and his first wife died in the car crash, his two young boys, Hunter and Beau, were hospitalized...These two boys were like the centerpiece of his life. He goes to the highest heights...to the vice presidency. His son Beau dies as Attorney General of Delaware brain cancer and then, as he's about launch a presidential campaign, achieve his life-long career dream, they are dealing with the ramifications of Hunter's drug addiction and how all his troubles are going to play into the campaign...There have been emotional ups and downs for this family...This is now another day where the President is going to suffer another emotional down...He is somebody so identified with his children and grandchildren as at the very center and core of his being."

Chalian got awful close to basically saying "Because Biden's had family members who have tragically passed away maybe it would have been best if his son were allowed to get away with breaking federal gun laws."

Also Biden hasn't "identified" with one of his grandchildren until very recently.

After hearing all that, it won't surprise you to know that Chalian is one of the many journos who are reporting "there's no hard evidence of Biden wrongdoing" to be found:

CNN's David Chalian: "[W]e have not seen any evidence, hard evidence directly connecting wrongdoing on the part of then-Vice President Biden....and Hunter Biden's business dealing or the ongoing...investigation."



He then bemoans polls show Americans believe the GOP pic.twitter.com/jhnIP7Ysz4 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 12, 2023

There's also no hard evidence that many of these people are actual journalists.

In a nutshell.

