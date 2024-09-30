Monday Morning Meme Madness

Monday! Monday! Monday! It's the cursed day we love to hate. We here at Twitchy refuse to let Monday trap us in its evil claws!

Instead, we're fighting back with as much humor as we can find from the good people of Twitter/X.

Strap in for the best memes, clips, and jokes we rounded up this past week!

LOL, nice!

Uno Reverse pic.twitter.com/Nta1AYosSm — Giga Based Dad (@GigaBasedDad) September 22, 2024

You know what to do, parents with adult children!

Here's something it never ever crossed my mind to be afraid of: pic.twitter.com/kw6hrXhQh7 — Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) September 24, 2024

Y'all have a twisted sense of humor. That's why we love you!

Mistakes were made - or were they? 😭 pic.twitter.com/J6jCvfFx0y — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) September 22, 2024

Bwahaha!

That's just not right. 😂

LOL! Find yourself someone who makes you laugh.

my fat ass prancing into the kitchen at 1:30 am for some cheese pic.twitter.com/Wwo2mSaLow — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) September 23, 2024

LOLOLOL!

Walz is weird.

bro got crushed 😔😭 pic.twitter.com/3B3sPrE6gO — no context memes (@weirddalle) September 23, 2024

Ouch. The Dark Side's got jokes.

HAHAHA!

Saving a raccoon from choking is peak White people things pic.twitter.com/hrFiLeCkq4 — Orwell's Ghost (@Orwellsghost28) September 23, 2024

Bro was thumping that thing! 😂😂😂

OH NOOOO!!! 💀💀💀

Father testing out the water slide he just built for his kids. #Dads #Fathers pic.twitter.com/iTjKuJZMdD — Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) September 24, 2024

Looks fun, Dad … 😂

Guys … we're dying over here!

Rand cut this cartoon out of the paper for me a few weeks ago and I still can’t stop laughing at it! 😂 pic.twitter.com/uZX9iH0CKZ — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) September 25, 2024

Newspaper clipping dad joke. We love it!

I needed this



Kid is hilarious 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/26hymLnPtl — 𖤓𝐂𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐌⩜⃝𝐯𝐞𝐧🏴𖤓 🏴‍☠️𝐑𝐊𝐁 🇮🇪 (@OpossumWarfare) September 26, 2024

The kid got dark quick. 😂

Now there's some practical life skills information directly from your friends at Twitchy Team!

(Language warning)

They finally got him! LOL.

HAHA! 'I done told you once, you son of a … gun … I'm the best there's ever been.'

Man stops to rescue kitten, gets ambushed by platoon pic.twitter.com/STZ8flTx9x — Posts Of Cats (@PostsOfCats) September 29, 2024

No good deed goes unpunished, friend. 😂

If you know, you know. We're pretty sure 11 minutes is being generous.

I would go bowling more often if this celebration was available pic.twitter.com/nvkoqGTBHU — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) September 28, 2024

Now we want to go bowling there!

LOLOLOL!

I haven’t been able to stop thinking about this for days pic.twitter.com/EhSOYgFyzt — Red From Boulder Punch (@RedLReviews) September 28, 2024

LOL. That dude's got 99 problems, and a burger is every one of them.

Repeat after me, "Retinal."



One more time, "Retinal." pic.twitter.com/9TEwH0YiuF — Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) September 27, 2024

This one's for everyone who thinks typos aren't a big deal. 😂

Tim Walz everytime he goes out in public

pic.twitter.com/nXBL1nAlnW — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) September 29, 2024

Bwahaha!

'Thou shalt forever be known as the stupidest person on Jeopardy, until the ends of the earth.' — 1 Nintendo 3:27

At least you know you didn’t raise a quitter lol pic.twitter.com/aX2l5NNMNd — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) September 29, 2024

LOL! This is awesome.

😂 FOR REAL 😩 pic.twitter.com/iCd924up8o — Christian Memes and Puns (@ChristianPunsOG) September 29, 2024

It's funny because it's true.

By the time the neighborly greeting is over, the introvert will still be stressed out, even though he only shook hands with his dad. 😂

We've seen these guys before, and they always crack us up!

HAHA!

Him running to get a cookie 💀 pic.twitter.com/zjyAhGPr2o — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) September 29, 2024

Perfect! 😂

Choosing a new Hezbollah leader is a lot like choosing a new pope.



When one gets picked you'll see a giant plume of smoke in the sky. — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) September 28, 2024

Bwahaha!

I want to see more of this pic.twitter.com/dYLB9Hh2I6 — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) September 28, 2024

We might go running if someone would follow us around like this.

And we're officially dead. 😂😂😂

Speaking of being dead …

Holy moly 🤣😂🤣😂

Because I’m dead I’m dead 👏🏻🔊🎶 pic.twitter.com/wOQEGqfl6l — Sarit 🇮🇱 (@Sarit2024) September 28, 2024

You have to admit, that's pretty catchy!

HA! Truth.

What are those people doing with those horses?!

LOL.

scared her into a back bend i'm crying😭 pic.twitter.com/L7utunIrUr — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) September 29, 2024

She went down! 😂

We've all been there. LOL.

LMFAOOOOOOOO just terrorizing them kids for fun pic.twitter.com/m1PZcqkfWg — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) September 29, 2024

Those poor kids!





We're sort of Team Devil Bird on this one. Not gonna lie.

For our classic comedy piece of the week, we're going to throw you all a curveball. This one is only a few days old, but it will give you a small glimpse of when SNL used to be funny. Dems canceled their election and threw out Joe Biden, so SNL has given the green light to make fun of him. The 'classic' part of this one is that they brought back Dana Carvey to impersonate Biden … and he's awesome! For those who weren't born yet, Dana Carvey was a regular on SNL back when they didn't do commercials for the DNC and actually made you laugh. Carvey's still got it!

Oh my God😳, SNL ACTUALLY HAD A FUNNY SKIT AFTER 30 YEARS🫨! I have never posted this early….LET ALONE ON A SUNDAY😲, but I had no choice👊. Sometimes the posts write themselves😉 pic.twitter.com/xOk7hRAP6e — Bobby D🎙 (@robertdunlap947) September 29, 2024

So good! Well done, Mr. Carvey!

why did bro just stand there taking the roasts😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CDRXmYJQNL — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) September 29, 2024

'At this point I just want you to get the steps in.'

LOLOLOL!

Hopefully, you have a better Monday than this portly porch pirate. No matter what, however, we'll be here to laugh with you again next Monday.

Until we meme again …