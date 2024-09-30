Melania Trump Held Up a Mirror to the Media, and Christiane Amanpour Was...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on September 30, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (generated by Grok)

Monday! Monday! Monday! It's the cursed day we love to hate. We here at Twitchy refuse to let Monday trap us in its evil claws!

Instead, we're fighting back with as much humor as we can find from the good people of Twitter/X.

Strap in for the best memes, clips, and jokes we rounded up this past week!

LOL, nice!

You know what to do, parents with adult children!

Y'all have a twisted sense of humor. That's why we love you!

Bwahaha!

That's just not right. 😂

LOL! Find yourself someone who makes you laugh.

LOLOLOL!

Walz is weird.

Ouch. The Dark Side's got jokes.

HAHAHA!

Bro was thumping that thing! 😂😂😂

OH NOOOO!!! 💀💀💀

Looks fun, Dad … 😂

Guys … we're dying over here!

Newspaper clipping dad joke. We love it!

The kid got dark quick. 😂

Now there's some practical life skills information directly from your friends at Twitchy Team!

(Language warning)

They finally got him! LOL.

HAHA! 'I done told you once, you son of a … gun … I'm the best there's ever been.'

No good deed goes unpunished, friend. 😂

If you know, you know. We're pretty sure 11 minutes is being generous.

Now we want to go bowling there!

LOLOLOL!

LOL. That dude's got 99 problems, and a burger is every one of them.

This one's for everyone who thinks typos aren't a big deal. 😂

Bwahaha!

'Thou shalt forever be known as the stupidest person on Jeopardy, until the ends of the earth.' — 1 Nintendo 3:27

LOL! This is awesome.

It's funny because it's true.

By the time the neighborly greeting is over, the introvert will still be stressed out, even though he only shook hands with his dad. 😂

We've seen these guys before, and they always crack us up!

HAHA!

Perfect! 😂

Bwahaha!

We might go running if someone would follow us around like this.

And we're officially dead. 😂😂😂

Speaking of being dead …

You have to admit, that's pretty catchy!

HA! Truth.

What are those people doing with those horses?!

LOL.

She went down! 😂

We've all been there. LOL.

Those poor kids!


We're sort of Team Devil Bird on this one. Not gonna lie.

For our classic comedy piece of the week, we're going to throw you all a curveball. This one is only a few days old, but it will give you a small glimpse of when SNL used to be funny. Dems canceled their election and threw out Joe Biden, so SNL has given the green light to make fun of him. The 'classic' part of this one is that they brought back Dana Carvey to impersonate Biden … and he's awesome! For those who weren't born yet, Dana Carvey was a regular on SNL back when they didn't do commercials for the DNC and actually made you laugh. Carvey's still got it!

So good! Well done, Mr. Carvey!

'At this point I just want you to get the steps in.'

LOLOLOL!

Hopefully, you have a better Monday than this portly porch pirate. No matter what, however, we'll be here to laugh with you again next Monday.

Until we meme again …

