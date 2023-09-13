Dems not happy with Axios for deviating from 'no evidence' talking points about Biden

Democrats and much of the media (as always, pardon the redundancy) have settled on the talking point of "no evidence" of Biden corruption as a way to diminish the seriousness of the House Republicans' impeachment inquiry. Recently the New York Times shifted to "no hard evidence," meaning that unless a check surfaces that's made out to Joe Biden with "for bribes" written in the memo section, there's no evidence.

However, there is some actual journalisming going on in the media as shown by a new Axios report:

Just before the 2020 election, Biden and his campaign said that Hunter hadn't made money from China and that Biden hadn't met one of Hunter's Ukrainian business associates during his vice presidency.



But recent sworn testimony suggests otherwise. https://t.co/7XGKd4LHYX — Axios (@axios) September 13, 2023

Hey, it's a start.

Even Axios admits Biden’s lying https://t.co/2724qn6RrD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 13, 2023

Next time maybe Axios could just go for full accuracy and use the "L" word:

It is called a lie. You can say it. — Gabriel (@HammerxStone) September 13, 2023

Yes.. He lied.. Clearly.



So when Dems say there is 'no evidence'... They are being purposely mendacious. There is lots of evidence. https://t.co/wRYaGAeH0S — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 13, 2023

The story has a "Republicans pounce" feel to it but that's better than nothing:

Why it matters: House Republican leaders now have zeroed in on those two denials by Joe Biden in 2020 to help justify an impeachment inquiry into the president. --"Through our investigations, we have found that President Biden did lie to the American people about his own knowledge of his family's foreign business dealings," Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Tuesday as he announced the inquiry. --McCarthy cited the contradictions between Joe Biden's denials and the sworn testimony Hunter Biden gave in court in July, and what Archer said in testimony to Congress in August. Zoom in: Republicans are risking a political backlash if the inquiry doesn't discover anything concrete other than Biden made false or misleading statements while campaigning for president.

There's plenty of lefty triggering in the replies, such as "did a right-wing billionaire buy Axios" and "y'all are doing the work of the Republicans."

Actually, it's the work the rest of the media should also be doing, but instead, we get outlets like the Associated Press dutifully passing along the "without evidence" talking points.

Here are Associated Press "journalists" looking for any evidence of Biden corruption:

