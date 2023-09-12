AP: Republicans have claimed 'without evidence' that the Bidens have sold influence

Cringe Apple commercial celebrates a commitment to 'climate change' but NOT ending child...
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on September 12, 2023

We've done this to death already, but since this post is only an hour old, the Associated Press has had plenty of time to come up with the wording. Note that the AP says Republicans have "aggressively investigated" Joe and Hunter Biden (that's bad) and claimed "without evidence" that they've engaged in influence peddling.

Notice also that the AP goes with a "Republicans pounce" angle, saying the White House is calling it "extreme politics at its worst."

This investigation predates the GOP regaining the House majority — it's not a new allegation. There's more evidence than ever before — certainly enough evidence to prove Joe Biden was lying when he said he never talked about business with his son. That was a lie. He said during the debates that the laptop was Russian disinformation, which again was a lie. As we've said earlier, all we have is former Biden business associates, an FBI informant, phone recordings, emails, texts, WhatsApp messages, shell corporations, fake names, and Biden admitting to it all on video.

Here's a hypothetical question: Of all the mainstream journalists who dropped tens of thousands on J-school to learn reporting, could you find one curious enough to look and see if there's evidence? Isn't that their job — to inform us? How many reporters interviewed Tony Bobulinski? Tucker Carlson had him on, but no one else seemed interested in his first-hand account.

Biden also told Trump during the debates that it was a lie that Hunter had received a $3.5 million wire transfer from the wife of a Russian oligarch. And his buddies overseas bought him a sports car and gave him a giant diamond. Why? Because he was just that valuable of a business consultant.

***

