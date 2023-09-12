AP: Republicans have claimed 'without evidence' that the Bidens have sold influence

We've done this to death already, but since this post is only an hour old, the Associated Press has had plenty of time to come up with the wording. Note that the AP says Republicans have "aggressively investigated" Joe and Hunter Biden (that's bad) and claimed "without evidence" that they've engaged in influence peddling.

Notice also that the AP goes with a "Republicans pounce" angle, saying the White House is calling it "extreme politics at its worst."

Since gaining the House majority, House Republicans have aggressively investigated Biden and his son, claiming without evidence that they engaged in an influence peddling scheme.



Here's what comes next: https://t.co/4Qxz6C2IXY — The Associated Press (@AP) September 12, 2023

This investigation predates the GOP regaining the House majority — it's not a new allegation. There's more evidence than ever before — certainly enough evidence to prove Joe Biden was lying when he said he never talked about business with his son. That was a lie. He said during the debates that the laptop was Russian disinformation, which again was a lie. As we've said earlier, all we have is former Biden business associates, an FBI informant, phone recordings, emails, texts, WhatsApp messages, shell corporations, fake names, and Biden admitting to it all on video.

You don’t hate journalists enough. — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) September 12, 2023

Here's a hypothetical question: Of all the mainstream journalists who dropped tens of thousands on J-school to learn reporting, could you find one curious enough to look and see if there's evidence? Isn't that their job — to inform us? How many reporters interviewed Tony Bobulinski? Tucker Carlson had him on, but no one else seemed interested in his first-hand account.

Could you guys be more blatantly activist? — ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) September 12, 2023

“Without evidence” doing some work here — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) September 12, 2023

There is more evidence to this than there was of "Russian Collusion", but you keep carrying that water, AP. — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) September 12, 2023

Biden beat Trump and per the rules that’s the only evidence they need besides all the other evidence they already have. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) September 12, 2023

"without evidence".....reason number 1,042,957 that the old, corporate media is dying and independent journalists are thriving. — Online Safety Expert (@JBrunemeier) September 12, 2023

Bank record payments in excess of $10 million dollars, documentation Biden did assuredly know about his son’s business dealings, and had lied, coupled with getting to the bottom of exactly who ‘10% for the big guy’ actually was in Hunter’s email, seems enough to start with. — John Ayres (@JohnAyr12294351) September 12, 2023

Without evidence?



The evidence is so vast its hard to take it all in. — Seth McKenzie (@SethsShadow) September 12, 2023

Biden also told Trump during the debates that it was a lie that Hunter had received a $3.5 million wire transfer from the wife of a Russian oligarch. And his buddies overseas bought him a sports car and gave him a giant diamond. Why? Because he was just that valuable of a business consultant.

