Keith Olbermann diagnoses cause of Aaron Rodgers' injury at start of Jets/Bills game

When tonight's Monday Night Football game started, you just knew that there were some lefties who would be triggered, for multiple reasons. That certainly played out for a couple of fairly unexpected reasons.

This was the sight as Aaron Rodgers, who was signed by the New York Jets during the off-season, took the field on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks:

CHILLS



Aaron Rodgers runs out on the field with a MASSIVE American flag. #September11



God Bless America! pic.twitter.com/ht2qY4Y8gD — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 12, 2023

What a great sight that was.

Unfortunately, Rodgers was injured on the first offensive series in the game, and would not return:

Aaron Rodgers injury appears to be either Lisfranc foot injury, ankle sprain or possibly even Achilles. Similar mechanism to JK Dobbins injury Sunday.

Best case is ankle sprain. Will miss several weeks best case. pic.twitter.com/MQFjdPHxCX — Dr. Mark Adickes (@jocktodoc) September 12, 2023

What do you say if you're Keith Olbermann?

He could have made a joke or a serious comment, and we're not sure which this is, but it's not unpredictable:

Really? OK, whatever.

Olbermann thought a tweet about the pre-game action was worthy of attention, considering that Rodgers was injured at the start of the game:

Ah yes, go ahead in relish in the show of patriotism from a player who ended up getting injured.

Keith showing the class we all expect from him. — Paul #BillsMafia (@BillsMafia1985) September 12, 2023

Never fails.

Keith continues to cover himself in glory. https://t.co/RuZjsIe1TO — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 12, 2023

And to think I ever took you seriously... — Mark the Magnificent (@MarkJDietl) September 12, 2023

Has anybody ever really taken him seriously though?

***

