Keith Olbermann diagnoses cause of Aaron Rodgers' injury at start of Jets/Bills game

Doug P.  |  9:40 PM on September 11, 2023
Twitchy

When tonight's Monday Night Football game started, you just knew that there were some lefties who would be triggered, for multiple reasons. That certainly played out for a couple of fairly unexpected reasons. 

This was the sight as Aaron Rodgers, who was signed by the New York Jets during the off-season, took the field on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: 

What a great sight that was.

Unfortunately, Rodgers was injured on the first offensive series in the game, and would not return:

What do you say if you're Keith Olbermann? 

He could have made a joke or a serious comment, and we're not sure which this is, but it's not unpredictable: 

Really? OK, whatever.

Olbermann thought a tweet about the pre-game action was worthy of attention, considering that Rodgers was injured at the start of the game:

Ah yes, go ahead in relish in the show of patriotism from a player who ended up getting injured.

Never fails.

Has anybody ever really taken him seriously though?

*** 

