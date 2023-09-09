Based 11-year-old shoots home intruder
Dana Loesch shreds local officials' responses to NM governor's authoritarian gun edict

Doug P.  |  4:10 PM on September 09, 2023

Yesterday the Democrat governor of New Mexico issued a decree that would make any authoritarian dictator proud:

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday issued an emergency order suspending the right to carry firearms in public across Albuquerque and the surrounding county for at least 30 days in response to a spate of gun violence.

The Democratic governor said she expects legal challenges but was compelled to act because of recent shootings, including the death of an 11-year-old boy outside a minor league baseball stadium this week.

Lujan Grisham said state police would be responsible for enforcing what amount to civil violations. Albuquerque police Chief Harold Medina said he won’t enforce it, and Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen said he’s uneasy about it because it raises too many questions about constitutional rights.

Governor Grisham thinks she can suspend the Constitution because she spotted a "public health emergency"? Wow, that sounds familiar.

Grisham even said she knows criminals won't obey that (nor should any law-abiding citizen) but that even people carrying legally should be subject to a misdemeanor charge under her order. 

Dana Loesch slammed this unconstitutional BS: 

Loesch is also highly unimpressed with some of the comments from local officials and law enforcement officers in New Mexico.

The Albuquerque PD's statement was unimpressive:

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's statement is up next:

Albuquerque's Democrat mayor had this to say:

Since when do Democrats present "solutions" that do anything except make problems worse and punish the law-abiding?

In other words, the same people who cause the problems want to "solve" them, which brings to mind the definition of insanity every time.

*** 

New Mexico governor's admission about her gun edict certainly does 'send a message' (a MORONIC one) 

***

