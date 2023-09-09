Dana Loesch shreds local officials' responses to NM governor's authoritarian gun edict

Yesterday the Democrat governor of New Mexico issued a decree that would make any authoritarian dictator proud:

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday issued an emergency order suspending the right to carry firearms in public across Albuquerque and the surrounding county for at least 30 days in response to a spate of gun violence. The Democratic governor said she expects legal challenges but was compelled to act because of recent shootings, including the death of an 11-year-old boy outside a minor league baseball stadium this week. Lujan Grisham said state police would be responsible for enforcing what amount to civil violations. Albuquerque police Chief Harold Medina said he won’t enforce it, and Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen said he’s uneasy about it because it raises too many questions about constitutional rights.

Governor Grisham thinks she can suspend the Constitution because she spotted a "public health emergency"? Wow, that sounds familiar.

Grisham even said she knows criminals won't obey that (nor should any law-abiding citizen) but that even people carrying legally should be subject to a misdemeanor charge under her order.

Dana Loesch slammed this unconstitutional BS:

The exercise of a natural right is not determined by "emergencies." — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 9, 2023

NM @GovMLG bans ALL carry with an edict that will absolutely be destroyed in court: https://t.co/o0AA6nKwo2 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 9, 2023

Loesch is also highly unimpressed with some of the comments from local officials and law enforcement officers in New Mexico.

The Albuquerque PD's statement was unimpressive:

Chief Medina sent the following message to APD officers about the governor's state order on gun possession. pic.twitter.com/kUIptQhFZL — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) September 9, 2023

So you’re not enforcing the tyrannical, unconstitutional order but you won’t say anything in support of innocent people who will be victimized at a greater rate BECAUSE of it now. https://t.co/gFndZl0Iey — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 9, 2023

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's statement is up next:

Today, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an emergency order temporarily suspending open and concealed carry laws in Albuquerque and throughout Bernalillo County for the next 30 days. This move has been positioned as a response to the alarming and tragic rise in gun violence,… pic.twitter.com/prfHGdISS1 — BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) September 9, 2023

Words are meaningless. Action counts. What’s the point in saying you “have reservations” about violating the rights of innocent Americans and making them soft targets during a crime spike if you’re simply just going to go along? https://t.co/fe4kRssiC1 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 9, 2023

Albuquerque's Democrat mayor had this to say:

We welcome meaningful solutions and additional resources to fight crime in Albuquerque. APD is not responsible for enforcing the governor's ban, our officers will continue to enforce all criminal laws, combat gun violence, and push for needed justice in our city. https://t.co/PT1l3o2kcA — Mayor Tim Keller (@MayorKeller) September 9, 2023

Since when do Democrats present "solutions" that do anything except make problems worse and punish the law-abiding?

Under this mayor, Albuquerque gave a quarter of a million $ to Planned Parenthood while telling businesses that they had to pay more if they wanted more police protection against the crime wave Ds helped create. https://t.co/MsxlkGGur0 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 9, 2023

In other words, the same people who cause the problems want to "solve" them, which brings to mind the definition of insanity every time.

***

***

