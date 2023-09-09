New Mexico governor's admission about her gun edict certainly does 'send a message' (a MORONIC one)

By now you've probably heard about a step the Democrat governor of New Mexico has taken that she says will help prevent "gun violence" in areas of her state:

BREAKING: New Mexico’s governor issued an emergency public health order that suspends the open and permitted concealed carry of firearms in Albuquerque for 30 days in the midst of a spate of gun violence. https://t.co/J4luNw0HDA — The Associated Press (@AP) September 8, 2023

Yep, Gov. Grisham had authoritarian impulses during Covid and now she's trying to do something similar when it comes to guns:

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday issued an emergency order suspending the right to carry firearms in public across Albuquerque and the surrounding county for at least 30 days in response to a spate of gun violence. The Democratic governor said she expects legal challenges but was compelled to act because of recent shootings, including the death of an 11-year-old boy outside a minor league baseball stadium this week. Lujan Grisham said state police would be responsible for enforcing what amount to civil violations. Albuquerque police Chief Harold Medina said he won’t enforce it, and Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen said he’s uneasy about it because it raises too many questions about constitutional rights.

Nobody will end up enforcing this, because it's clearly unconstitutional. Not only that but it wouldn't solve the problem of criminal shootings, either.

But don't take our word for it. Here's Gov. Grisham herself:

Lord help us but we've reached the summit of Mt. Stupid:

The governor says she doesn’t expect criminals to follow the order. But she hopes it is “a resounding message,” to everyone else in the community to report gun crime. “The point here is, is that, if everyone did it, and I wasn’t legally challenged, you would have fewer risks on the street, and I could safely say, to every New Mexican, particularly those folks living in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County, I believe that you’re safer for the next 30 days, we have to wait and see,” said Lujan Grisham.

Oh, it "sends a message" all right, just not the one the governor thinks.

"I'm illegally suspending a Constitutional right knowing I won't be listened to, but hoping this empty gesture sends a message."



It's definitely sending a message. — Orb (@InfiniteOrb) September 9, 2023

In one breath Grisham cites a road rage incident that tragically left a child dead and in the next she admits her "solution" wouldn't have prevented it from happening.

That makes literally no sense. — CrazyRedhead 💋👙🔥 (@RealGinginP) September 9, 2023

A politician fighting crime by not expecting criminals to obey.



If that isn’t the epitome of where some politicians are, I don’t know what it is. — Orwell Weeps 🇺🇸 (@OrwellWeeps1984) September 9, 2023

“Criminals will ignore it and keep carrying but you are safer disarming yourself.”



That’s some bleeped up logic. https://t.co/AML86FV5ug — Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) September 9, 2023

Criminals will not obey the Grisham edict but would leave the law-abiding with no way to defend themselves. PEAK Democrat "logic." Who votes for these people?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!