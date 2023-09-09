Gavin Newsom spills the beans about 2024 ... but don't bet on...
New Mexico governor's admission about her gun edict certainly does 'send a message' (a MORONIC one)

Doug P.  |  12:44 PM on September 09, 2023
Twitchy/UHF Meme

By now you've probably heard about a step the Democrat governor of New Mexico has taken that she says will help prevent "gun violence" in areas of her state:

Yep, Gov. Grisham had authoritarian impulses during Covid and now she's trying to do something similar when it comes to guns:

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday issued an emergency order suspending the right to carry firearms in public across Albuquerque and the surrounding county for at least 30 days in response to a spate of gun violence.

The Democratic governor said she expects legal challenges but was compelled to act because of recent shootings, including the death of an 11-year-old boy outside a minor league baseball stadium this week.

Lujan Grisham said state police would be responsible for enforcing what amount to civil violations. Albuquerque police Chief Harold Medina said he won’t enforce it, and Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen said he’s uneasy about it because it raises too many questions about constitutional rights.

Nobody will end up enforcing this, because it's clearly unconstitutional. Not only that but it wouldn't solve the problem of criminal shootings, either. 

But don't take our word for it. Here's Gov. Grisham herself:

Lord help us but we've reached the summit of Mt. Stupid:

The governor says she doesn’t expect criminals to follow the order. But she hopes it is “a resounding message,” to everyone else in the community to report gun crime. “The point here is, is that, if everyone did it, and I wasn’t legally challenged, you would have fewer risks on the street, and I could safely say, to every New Mexican, particularly those folks living in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County, I believe that you’re safer for the next 30 days, we have to wait and see,” said Lujan Grisham.

Oh, it "sends a message" all right, just not the one the governor thinks.

In one breath Grisham cites a road rage incident that tragically left a child dead and in the next she admits her "solution" wouldn't have prevented it from happening.

Criminals will not obey the Grisham edict but would leave the law-abiding with no way to defend themselves. PEAK Democrat "logic." Who votes for these people?

*** 

