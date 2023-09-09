Anti-cop activist who was attacked might now be getting... extra police protection?

Shivanthi Sathanandan's Twitter(X) account bio says she's the "2nd Vice Chair, Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party," and she was attacked during a carjacking in the driveway of her Minneapolis home earlier this week:

Minneapolis, MN:



Carjackings continues to afflict the city; this week DFL 2nd Vice Chairwoman Shivanthi Sathanandan was violently attacked and carjacked in front of her children in the driveway of her MPLS home in broad daylight.



She says she suffered a broken leg, deep… pic.twitter.com/83b2RJuF0D — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) September 7, 2023

As it turned out, the victim is (or was) also an anti-police activist:

Life comes at you fast… pic.twitter.com/yutJ4B8dJY — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 7, 2023

June 2020: "We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department."

We have no idea if Ms. Sathanandan still has that attitude about the police, but if she does the hypocrisy just keeps getting thicker.

Townhall's Julio Rosas has followed up on this story, and let's just say it doesn't sound like a certain request is going over very well with officers:

A Minneapolis law enforcement source tells me officers in the 4th precinct are being encouraged to patrol Sathanandan’s neighborhood when not responding to calls.



“Now she wants extra police presence? She can eat the largest bag of dicks,” the source added. https://t.co/JEEiUhItTV — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 9, 2023

Hopefully all officers responded to that request with a big laugh and eye roll.

Sorry, don't have the funds for that. She's gonna have to hire & pay for her own private security. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) September 9, 2023

“Police for me, but not for thee.” — CaptCanBeObnoxious  (@CaptObnoxious) September 9, 2023

That's certainly not an attitude that's hard to find on the Left.

Reality bites.



Less, not more police in her neighborhood.



You advocated for less cops, defended them, demonized and vilified them. Now you want enhanced, special protection?



No.



You voted for this garbage.



Deal with it.



Better yet, return to sanity and restore order. https://t.co/lWhWDPU0rT — Martin Ryan (@MartinPJRyan) September 9, 2023

Exactly.

***

