Anti-cop activist who was attacked might now be getting... extra police protection?

Doug P.  |  3:15 PM on September 09, 2023
Meme

Shivanthi Sathanandan's Twitter(X) account bio says she's the "2nd Vice Chair, Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party," and she was attacked during a carjacking in the driveway of her Minneapolis home earlier this week:

As it turned out, the victim is (or was) also an anti-police activist:

June 2020: "We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department." 

We have no idea if Ms. Sathanandan still has that attitude about the police, but if she does the hypocrisy just keeps getting thicker.

Townhall's Julio Rosas has followed up on this story, and let's just say it doesn't sound like a certain request is going over very well with officers:

Hopefully all officers responded to that request with a big laugh and eye roll.

That's certainly not an attitude that's hard to find on the Left.

Exactly.

