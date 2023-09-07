Anti-police activist discovers the consequences of ‘dismantling’ the police

Shivanthi Sathanandan describes herself on Twitter as ‘2nd Vice Chair, Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party’—which is what the Democratic Party calls itself in Minnesota. And we learned today that she was pretty viciously attacked:

Minneapolis, MN:



Carjackings continues to afflict the city; this week DFL 2nd Vice Chairwoman Shivanthi Sathanandan was violently attacked and carjacked in front of her children in the driveway of her MPLS home in broad daylight.



She says she suffered a broken leg, deep… pic.twitter.com/83b2RJuF0D — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) September 7, 2023

The rest of the post says "She says she suffered a broken leg, deep lacerations on her head and cuts and bruises all over her body."

This normally wouldn’t be a Twitchy-worthy story—it would simply be a local crime story where we are glad she survived and wish for a speedy recovery. But it also turns out that Ms. Sathanandan is also a bit of an anti-police activist:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span> This was noted by several conservative commentators, with some sense of schadenfreude:

Life comes at you fast… pic.twitter.com/yutJ4B8dJY — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 7, 2023

Rosas in particular got some pushback and he responded:

Nope, it's showing that liberals and progressives have brought these terrible crimes on themselves for wanting to "reimagine policing," or dismantle MPD. Same with the border crisis, they complain once it starts affecting them while others have suffered.https://t.co/KizFnWkFBQ — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 7, 2023

As for Ms. Sathanandan, she seems to be reasonably angry about the attack:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The whole message reads:

Yesterday my children and I were violently car jacked in the driveway of our home in Minneapolis. Four very young men, all carrying guns, beat me violently down to the ground in front of our kids. The young men held our neighbors up at gunpoint when they ran over and tried to help me. All in broad daylight. Look at my face in the picture. This is the face of a mother who just had the sh$t beaten out of her. A mother whose only thought was, ‘let me run far enough and fight hard enough so that my kids have a chance to get away.’ This is the face of a mother who just listened to her four year old daughter screaming non-stop, her 7 year old son wailing for someone to come help because bad guys are murdering his Mama in the back yard, her neighbors screaming in outrage... all while being beaten with guns and kicks and fists. I have a broken leg, deep lacerations on my head, bruising and cuts all over my body. And I have rage. These men knew what they were doing. I have NO DOUBT they have done this before. Yet they are still on OUR STREETS. Killing mothers. Giving babies psychological trauma that a lifetime of therapy cannot erase. With no hesitation and no remorse. I'm now part of the statistics. I wasn't silent when I fought these men to save my life and my babies, and I won't be silent now. We need to get illegal guns off of our streets, catch these young people who are running wild creating chaos across our city and HOLD THEM IN CUSTODY AND PROSECUTE THEM. PERIOD. Look at my face. REMEMBER ME when you are thinking about supporting letting juveniles and young people out of custody to roam our streets instead of HOLDING THEM ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR ACTIONS. You could have been reading the obituary for me and my children today. But instead I'm here. To write this. Look at my face. These criminals will not win. We need to take back our city. And this will not be the last you hear from me about this. Thank you to the incredible Minneapolis 4th Precinct Officers, Mayor Frey, Chief O'Hara, Paramedics, neighbors, friends and DFL family, who all came to our aide during this terrifying experience. I'm so grateful for this community that wraps us in love.

We aren’t going to laugh at her, or pick on her too much for her anti-police rhetoric in the past. The ugly truth is that sometimes the best education you can receive is from life experience. That’s the hidden meaning behind the old cliché that ‘a conservative is a liberal who has been mugged.’ Previously, she wanted to get rid of the police. Judging by this Facebook post, she is seeing the value of the police right now. Seriously, she literally thanks the police toward the end.

So rather than making fun, besides being glad she is alive and hoping for recovery, we also hope this leads her to understand that we need law enforcement in our society. So rather than accusing her of being a hypocrite, like some people, we are going to strongly consider the possibility that this will be an experience that helps her grow as a person and realize that we do, in fact, need the police.

Hey, if we are real lucky, she might even decide she likes the Second Amendment, now! She seems to have been shaky on that in the past …

Candidates debating about the best ways to ensure gun safety. A welcome change from the GOP Presidential Debate! #WeAreDemocrats #DemDebate — Shivanthi Sathanandan (@Shivanthi) October 14, 2015

… and in her Facebook post, she talks about getting illegal guns off the streets, but maybe it will dawn on her that she needs a gun, too. And maybe it will even dawn on those neighbors who bravely tried to help her.

That being said, we don’t think it is fair to say that Rosas was saying, metaphorically, that her dress was too short. One of the defining traits of humans is we learn from mistakes and if you can learn from the mistakes of others, rather than your own mistakes, that’s even better. It was a mistake to ever suggest we can get rid of the police. There’s a good chance Ms. Sathanandan is starting to understand that, today, and there’s nothing wrong with Mr. Rosas suggesting we learn from her bad experience.

A few other reactions are worth noting:

Are the car manufacturers going to be held accountable, or are we all going to act like someone else is to blame? — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) September 7, 2023

Democrats in Minnesota are called "DFL" which stands for Democrats, Farmers and Labor." There haven't been any farmers however for a very long time. — JohnGilmore (@Shabbosgoy) September 7, 2023

Guess it’s not all fun and games now it found her doorstep. Maybe now there will be some empathy for those that have always suffered under these disastrous, pie in the sky policies — brit (@pashedmotatos) September 7, 2023

Harsh, but we think that is fair.

Welcome to our lovely state, where they defund the police and limit our 2A rights. — Unite It Together ✝️🙏 (@UniteItTogether) September 7, 2023

It is really hard to feel sympathetic for Democrats when they run into the results of their policy.



Still, I hope she recovers soon. — Latino Nation (@latinonation2) September 7, 2023

Still, we think that sympathy can lead to growth, so we think that is the best way to handle this.

Maybe she needs to get her conceal carry certificate, & buy a gun to protect her and her family! Just saying! — CFairbanks (@CFairbanks_1960) September 7, 2023

Solid advice.

I see people on left and right engage in schadenfreude over this stuff -- the left wing variation even has a reddit page about herman cain. But everyone is constantly learning, some people learn things in a more difficult circumstance than others. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 7, 2023

As they say, great minds think alike.

Finally, we will note that some people have questioned whether the story is true. However, according to this piece…

Sathanandan said she suffered a broken leg, deep lacerations on her head and cuts and bruises all over her body. https://t.co/IDIC28or0d — KSTP (@KSTP) September 7, 2023

…there is a police report that claims that the vehicle was abandoned and recovered. So, while we suppose it is not impossible for all of this to be faked, it seems real to us and, well, its not like she said she was attacked by Trump supporters who shouted ‘THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY!!!’ The suspicious stories are those that have no other witnesses (she mentions many) and seem to serve the person’s political agenda. ‘Yesterday, my one-year-old asked me why Republicans can’t recognize that we are in a climate emergency’ or ‘I was on a date with a Republican who told me he opposes abortion because he hopes to force women to raise his children. That’s why we need to KEEP ABORTION LEGAL!!!’—that kind of nonsense that doesn’t sound real and just happens to line up with their politics. A carjacking is sadly pretty normal and if anything, it makes her past political positions look mistaken. That gives her story the ring of truth.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!