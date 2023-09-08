Philip Bump makes his terrible, no-good, very bad week even WORSE quietly deleting...
'Morning Joe' host & guest say polling can't be trusted after miserable numbers for Biden drop

Doug P.  |  10:55 AM on September 08, 2023
Screen shot

Recent polling on Biden's approval -- or disapproval as it were -- even had a CNN host saying "ooof":

So it's settled then: "Bidenomics" and everything surrounding it sucks!

CNN reported it as Biden facing "continued headwinds" (of his own making of course): 

Views of Biden’s performance in office and on where the country stands are deeply negative in the new poll. His job approval rating stands at just 39%, and 58% say that his policies have made economic conditions in the US worse, up 8 points since last fall. Seventy percent say things in the country are going badly, a persistent negativity that has held for much of Biden’s time in office, and 51% say government should be doing more to solve the nation’s problems.

Perceptions of Biden personally are also broadly negative, with 58% saying they have an unfavorable impression of him. Fewer than half of Americans, 45%, say that Biden cares about people like them, with only 33% describing him as someone they’re proud to have as president.

However, on MSNBC, only polls that indicate bad things about Republicans are reliable. As Joe Scarborough and New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay pointed out, "polling in general" is untrustworthy, especially when it shows the Biden presidency has become a dumpster fire in the eyes of the public:

Maybe they are correct because it seems like Biden's numbers should be much worse than they actually are in the polls.

That's what MSNBC exists for these days.

*** 

