CNN host kicks off new Biden (dis)approval polling with a big ol' 'OOOF'

Doug P.  |  12:31 PM on September 07, 2023
AP Photo/Sergei Grits

The Biden re-election campaign will begin airing an ad soon that touts the president's trip to Kyiv, showing footage from his meeting with Zelenskyy in Ukraine and saying America is now "respected on the world stage."

Not surprisingly the ad doesn't focus at all on domestic issues, and for good reason.

Even CNN is unable to contain their shock at how bad Biden's polling in the U.S.: 

"Bidenomics" is making a difference, just not in the way the White House would like everybody to believe:

Before too long Biden will be delivering a malaise speech.

And no matter how often Biden, Harris and other Dems say it, people aren't believing their claims that they are better off these days:

Finally, a Biden/Trump matchup:

It's very likely that next year will bring with it even more people who know the country can't survive another four years of the disastrous policies we've seen since Biden took office.

*** 

