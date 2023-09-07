CNN host kicks off new Biden (dis)approval polling with a big ol' 'OOOF'

The Biden re-election campaign will begin airing an ad soon that touts the president's trip to Kyiv, showing footage from his meeting with Zelenskyy in Ukraine and saying America is now "respected on the world stage."

Not surprisingly the ad doesn't focus at all on domestic issues, and for good reason.

Even CNN is unable to contain their shock at how bad Biden's polling in the U.S.:

CNN opened its mid-morning programming today with a single word describing disastrous new polling for Biden:



"Oooof" pic.twitter.com/JgxfV4xXyY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 7, 2023

"Bidenomics" is making a difference, just not in the way the White House would like everybody to believe:

CNN POLL: With Biden's approval rating at just 39%, only Jimmy Carter was less popular at this point in their presidencies pic.twitter.com/zcqC0GGn4R — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 7, 2023

Before too long Biden will be delivering a malaise speech.

And no matter how often Biden, Harris and other Dems say it, people aren't believing their claims that they are better off these days:

CNN POLL: 70% of Americans say things are going badly in the country today pic.twitter.com/lGwoCvaThU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 7, 2023

Finally, a Biden/Trump matchup:

NEW CNN POLL:



"Donald Trump, 47%, Joe Biden, 46%...There was not a single poll conducted by CNN during the entire 2020 cycle in which Donald Trump got a higher share of the vote than Joe Biden did, so this is a vastly different picture from what we saw four years ago..." pic.twitter.com/9Y6g7vhlb9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 7, 2023

It's very likely that next year will bring with it even more people who know the country can't survive another four years of the disastrous policies we've seen since Biden took office.

***

