D'OH! Here's ANOTHER tweet from Eric Adams that has aged like milk in the summer sun

As we told you earlier, Mayor Eric Adams let his frustrations fly during a rant about illegal immigrants taking over New York City while blaming Republicans like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending illegals to his formerly welcoming "sanctuary city."

In reality, the Democrats (and their voters) are merely getting a big taste of their own policies in action.

How quickly things changed. One tweet from Eric Adams that you've probably seen came from shortly before the mayoral election:

"We should protect our immigrants." Period.



Yes, New York City will remain a sanctuary city under an Adams administration. #EricOnNBC — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) October 20, 2021

Additionally, to make things even more awkward, we ran across an Adams tweet from about six years ago that has aged just wonderfully:

A reminder to the tired, the poor, and the huddled masses yearning to breathe free: pic.twitter.com/fkUZHOqNPL — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) August 5, 2017

Did the poem at the base of the Statue of Liberty expire or something?

*Offer no longer valid https://t.co/df1LaEgXqV — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 7, 2023

Guess not!

My how things have changed once they migrated north. — Phillip Stuart (@_phillipstuart) September 7, 2023

How's this coming along, Shecky? — JWF (@JammieWF) September 7, 2023

6 years later, and the Democrat Fascist Party doesn't like the taste of their own poison. https://t.co/BHfG7yuKqT — Goo T. Gwaba (@GooGwaba) September 7, 2023

Ahead of next year's election these same people will try and convince voters that the only way to fix the problems Democrats created is by voting for more Democrats. The "definition of insanity" comes to mind.

***

