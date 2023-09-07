DeSantis Claps Back at Voter Who Blames Him for Mass Shooting
Thoughts and prayers: Howard Stern is too broken for even his wife
DNC thanking Biden for another move that'll jack up gas prices gets ratioed...
Not sure what's more embarrassing, Biden's new ad OR the mouth-breathers SLOBBERING all...
Guys, we have some pretty BAD-A*S candidates (except maybe Pence), let's start ACTING...
CNN host kicks off new Biden (dis)approval polling with a big ol' 'OOOF'
Eric Adams: Illegal Immigrants 'Will Destroy' NYC
Team Biden BUSTED and brutally called out for pushing OBVIOUSLY airbrushed picture of...
'Doughy' Matthew Yglesias claiming conservatives are too fat and old to win a...
'CULT!' Covid-positive Whoopi Goldberg calls into 'The View' wearing a mask all alone
Ummm ... WAT?! Scientists create embryo model that ‘looks like textbook example of...
'Trump. Was. RIGHT!' Biden dragged for bragging about steps he's taking to make...
Gun safe manufacturer's backpedal after giving FBI a customer's access code misfires
Can 'Human Engineering' Make Us Intolerant to Meat to Save the Planet?

D'OH! Here's ANOTHER tweet from Eric Adams that has aged like milk in the summer sun

Doug P.  |  12:56 PM on September 07, 2023

As we told you earlier, Mayor Eric Adams let his frustrations fly during a rant about illegal immigrants taking over New York City while blaming Republicans like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending illegals to his formerly welcoming "sanctuary city."

In reality, the Democrats (and their voters) are merely getting a big taste of their own policies in action.

How quickly things changed. One tweet from Eric Adams that you've probably seen came from shortly before the mayoral election: 

Additionally, to make things even more awkward, we ran across an Adams tweet from about six years ago that has aged just wonderfully: 

Did the poem at the base of the Statue of Liberty expire or something?

Guess not!

Recommended

Thoughts and prayers: Howard Stern is too broken for even his wife
Grateful Calvin

Ahead of next year's election these same people will try and convince voters that the only way to fix the problems Democrats created is by voting for more Democrats. The "definition of insanity" comes to mind. 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Thoughts and prayers: Howard Stern is too broken for even his wife
Grateful Calvin
DNC thanking Biden for another move that'll jack up gas prices gets ratioed into the sun
Doug P.
'Doughy' Matthew Yglesias claiming conservatives are too fat and old to win a Civil War goes SO wrong
Sam J.
Team Biden BUSTED and brutally called out for pushing OBVIOUSLY airbrushed picture of Joe next to Trump
Sam J.
Not sure what's more embarrassing, Biden's new ad OR the mouth-breathers SLOBBERING all over it (watch)
Sam J.
CNN host kicks off new Biden (dis)approval polling with a big ol' 'OOOF'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Thoughts and prayers: Howard Stern is too broken for even his wife Grateful Calvin