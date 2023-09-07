DNC thanking Biden for another move that'll jack up gas prices gets ratioed into the sun

DeSantis Claps Back at Voter Who Blames Him for Mass Shooting
Doug P.  |  1:40 PM on September 07, 2023
Meme screenshot

Earlier today we told you about another move the Biden administration will be making that will make the economy even worse as part of the White House's "Bidenomics" approach to driving the nation into a tailspin:

Oh great, we'll get to pay even more for gas now?

For the DNC, that was news worth celebrating: 

Are these repugnant clowns for real?

News that's disastrous to average Americans is a big "win" for those in on the sham.

Well, this is the current-day DNC we're talking about, so yeah.

What could possibly go wrong

Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed Tuesday to extend their voluntary oil production cuts through the end of this year, trimming 1.3 million barrels of crude out of the global market and boosting energy prices.

The dual announcements from Riyadh and Moscow pushed benchmark Brent crude above $90 a barrel in trading Tuesday afternoon, a price unseen in the market since November.

The countries’ moves could increase inflation and the cost for motorists at gasoline pumps.

Biden admin: Hey, let's cut our own production too!

This administration is an absolute dumpster fire.

Unbelievable. And a lot of people will still vote for this?

Biden did promise to "end fossil fuels" if elected:
 

Utter insanity.

*** 

