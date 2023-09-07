DNC thanking Biden for another move that'll jack up gas prices gets ratioed into the sun

Earlier today we told you about another move the Biden administration will be making that will make the economy even worse as part of the White House's "Bidenomics" approach to driving the nation into a tailspin:

My Administration is canceling all remaining oil and gas leases issued under the last administration in the Arctic Refuge and proposing to protect 13 million acres in the Western Arctic.



There's more to do, but we’re taking action to meet the moment for future generations. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 7, 2023

Oh great, we'll get to pay even more for gas now?

For the DNC, that was news worth celebrating:

Are these repugnant clowns for real?

You’re flexing on jacking up the gas prices? 😂😂 — Libertarian Party of Tennessee (@LPTN1776) September 7, 2023

People aren’t going to be able to afford heat this Winter.

Democrats: “Thank you, President Biden.” https://t.co/RDgNe0ym07 — Holly Thornton 🇺🇸 (@beachmamax2) September 7, 2023

News that's disastrous to average Americans is a big "win" for those in on the sham.

Oil on its way to $100 after @JoeBiden sold majority of our emergency reserves to China and never refilled it when it was $65 and you thank him for reduced USA oil output ?



then you wonder why voters at 30% approval of his handling of economy ?



only a communist would thank Joe https://t.co/zVHAYqVOlA — Dividend Master (@DividendMaster) September 7, 2023

Well, this is the current-day DNC we're talking about, so yeah.

Just the @TheDemocrats boasting about Biden raising oil prices as the Saudis and Russians are limiting output. https://t.co/5yuwggX9vu — Rob Eno (@Robeno) September 7, 2023

What could possibly go wrong?

Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed Tuesday to extend their voluntary oil production cuts through the end of this year, trimming 1.3 million barrels of crude out of the global market and boosting energy prices. The dual announcements from Riyadh and Moscow pushed benchmark Brent crude above $90 a barrel in trading Tuesday afternoon, a price unseen in the market since November. The countries’ moves could increase inflation and the cost for motorists at gasoline pumps.

Biden admin: Hey, let's cut our own production too!

This administration is an absolute dumpster fire.

Thank you for refusing to buy oil from Americans and buying it from our enemies instead! https://t.co/ySa0HiX2cv — Grubby Groyper (@GrubbyG33) September 7, 2023

Democrats celebrating that you will no longer be able to afford to put gas in your car. They are truly evil. https://t.co/zYhJ0LEjMw — RareImagery 🇺🇸 (@RareImagery) September 7, 2023

Unbelievable. And a lot of people will still vote for this?

Democrats hate Americans — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) September 7, 2023

Is this Bidenomics? All this is going to do is drive up fuel costs.... but that's planned right? — Jason Stafford (@Skeletor_2196) September 7, 2023

Biden did promise to "end fossil fuels" if elected:

Utter insanity.

