U.N. chief already shifts from 'global boiling' to new term and the media's happy to help push it

The chief of the United Nations isn't about to let summer slip away without some last-minute propaganda. Not long ago he was pushing "global boiling," but if you're keeping score at home replace that with the new hot term: "Climate breakdown":

This summer was the hottest on record, new climate data shows: "Climate breakdown has begun" https://t.co/dFW7FnYaIJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 6, 2023

Sounds more like we have a "sanity breakdown" problem.

The U.N. obviously knows they can count on the media to help push this without an ounce of skepticism:

"The dog days of summer are not just barking, they are biting," warned U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a statement coinciding with the release of the latest data from the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) by the World Meteorological Organization. "Our planet has just endured a season of simmering — the hottest summer on record. Climate breakdown has begun," Guterres said.

Naturally the only way nations can stop this "climate breakdown" is to shovel a lot more money at the U.N. and leftist "clean energy" efforts.

Make sure to update your talking points!

They're really running out of scary-sounding terms to use.

Isn’t every year the hottest on record? https://t.co/QoyTyyWg2g — James Clay (@jclay66) September 6, 2023

Yeah, they should give that rhetoric a break for at least a year at some point so it doesn't just sound like fear-mongering BS.

***

