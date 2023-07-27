Alyssa Farah Griffin's gonna sit there and pretend she wouldn't oppose Brian Kemp...
CNN reports hottest world in 120,000 years but accompanying photo isn't convincing
Apparently Hunter Biden's lawyers are really pissed that Judge Noreika questioned both sid...
The Hunter Biden Sitcom with Greg Price
TIME's spin on Neb. teen sentenced for aborting, burning, and burying her baby...
GOP Rep. Burchette's not buying CNN anchor Sara Sidner's claim that she doesn't...
Ex CIA chief/SecDef defends signing the Hunter Biden laptop 'Russian disinfo' letter
Politico found an interesting way to frame Jeremy Redfern doing MSM's job on...
Rep. Ted Lieu's chart during border hearing didn't make the point he thought...
Weird! No one raising a stink over slavery sentence in Fla. history curriculum...
Detransitioner Exposes Radical Gender Ideology as 'Barbaric Pseudoscience'
GOP Rep. Byron Donalds joins Kamala Harris and MSM in feeding false narrative...
The Bidens had a BAD day, and here's how YOU can help keep...
Female Swimmer Details What It Was Really Like to Have 'Lia' Thomas on...

U.N. chief declares 'era of global warming' over (kindly panic at the replacement term)

Doug P.  |  2:11 PM on July 27, 2023

This July has brought with it an extra concerted effort from Democrats and the media to try and make everybody believe the only way to stop hot weather is by letting the Left spend trillions on pet projects and restrict your freedoms (not necessarily in that order).

This week Sen. Chuck Schumer used a 90-degree day in Washington, DC as another "always be closing" moment:

Before "MAGA Republicans" it was NEVER 90 degrees in Washington, DC. 

Hillary Clinton also slammed the Republicans for not making it cooler in July by citing the media that is in narrative lockstep: 

Not to be outdone, the head of the United Nations has declared the era of "global warming" to be over.

Here's the new term: 

"Global boiling"? These people aren't leaving themselves much wiggle room when it comes to future fearmongering.

"This time it's personal!" 

A cold winter will arrive before we know it and that will also be "proof" of worsening climate change.

Recommended

Apparently Hunter Biden's lawyers are really pissed that Judge Noreika questioned both sides on plea deal
Sarah D

That might help cool them off -- unless the water's already boiling, which is what they'd like everybody to believe.

They won't, and everybody knows why.

It's all about power, control, and of course...

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Apparently Hunter Biden's lawyers are really pissed that Judge Noreika questioned both sides on plea deal
Sarah D
CNN reports hottest world in 120,000 years but accompanying photo isn't convincing
Doug P.
GOP Rep. Burchette's not buying CNN anchor Sara Sidner's claim that she doesn't have a political 'base'
Sarah D
Ex federal prosecutor explains why judge in Hunter Biden case 'smelled a rat'
Doug P.
Weird! No one raising a stink over slavery sentence in Fla. history curriculum said a word about this
Sarah D
Alyssa Farah Griffin's gonna sit there and pretend she wouldn't oppose Brian Kemp if he ran for POTUS
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Apparently Hunter Biden's lawyers are really pissed that Judge Noreika questioned both sides on plea deal Sarah D