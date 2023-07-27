U.N. chief declares 'era of global warming' over (kindly panic at the replacement term)

This July has brought with it an extra concerted effort from Democrats and the media to try and make everybody believe the only way to stop hot weather is by letting the Left spend trillions on pet projects and restrict your freedoms (not necessarily in that order).

This week Sen. Chuck Schumer used a 90-degree day in Washington, DC as another "always be closing" moment:

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer: "The importance of the climate is shown on a 90 degree day."



90 degrees...



90 degrees in Washington, D.C. is not abnormal at all. But Schumer will say anything to push the climate cult's agenda. pic.twitter.com/bkUltNjxGo — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 26, 2023

Before "MAGA Republicans" it was NEVER 90 degrees in Washington, DC.

Hillary Clinton also slammed the Republicans for not making it cooler in July by citing the media that is in narrative lockstep:

Hot enough for you?



Thank a MAGA Republican.



Or better yet, vote them out of office. https://t.co/0MFC6rPq6o — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 25, 2023

Not to be outdone, the head of the United Nations has declared the era of "global warming" to be over.

Here's the new term:

NOW - UN chief claims "the era of global warming has ended, the era of global boiling has arrived."pic.twitter.com/BSxZSnJwp7 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 27, 2023

"Global boiling"? These people aren't leaving themselves much wiggle room when it comes to future fearmongering.

Next year’s new hot name for summer in July: boiling alive; this time we mean it



Clowns — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 27, 2023

"This time it's personal!"

until the next snow blizzard,



Stay tuned. — RamRants (@theFUNemployed) July 27, 2023

A cold winter will arrive before we know it and that will also be "proof" of worsening climate change.

When the public stops believing them, communists don't back off on their lies. They double down. https://t.co/hOVz4RcXz1 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 27, 2023

Push the UN into the Hudson. https://t.co/gCbYQoisyx — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) July 27, 2023

That might help cool them off -- unless the water's already boiling, which is what they'd like everybody to believe.

They won't, and everybody knows why.

This is a coordinated propaganda marketing campaign. Just like the covid response. It's not based in science but rather government priorities.



We all want a healthy planet. What's crossing the line is restricting freedoms, mandates and taxing the lower/middle class to do so. https://t.co/1sB4LDdrrB — Frank Grimes Jr. (@FrankGrimes_Jr) July 27, 2023

It's all about power, control, and of course...

***

