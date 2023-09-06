Try not to laugh at Karine Jean-Pierre's spin on why Biden walked out of Medal of Honor ceremony

The complete human rights disaster that is illegal immigration
Doug P.  |  2:53 PM on September 06, 2023
Screenshotted meme

As we told you earlier, there was a rather odd scene at the White House yesterday after President Biden presented a Medal of Honor yesterday and then just walked out before the ceremony ended:

What happened?

Well, Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had the following excuse at the ready:

As with everything else Jean-Pierre says, it's best to go with your default instinct to not believe her explanations.

Gun safe manufacturer tries to explain why they gave the FBI a customer's access code
Doug P.

Right? Biden was minimizing close contact when he was on the stage with one other person, but we're going to be hearing a lot more of this excuse as the White House readies Biden's campaign from the basement.

Speaking of "minimizing the impact," we fully endorse this:

Excellent suggestion.

*** 

