Try not to laugh at Karine Jean-Pierre's spin on why Biden walked out of Medal of Honor ceremony

As we told you earlier, there was a rather odd scene at the White House yesterday after President Biden presented a Medal of Honor yesterday and then just walked out before the ceremony ended:

Joe Biden just BOLTED out of the room immediately after awarding the Medal of Honor to Army Captain Larry Taylor.



The ceremony continued on for several minutes afterwards.



Biden completely missed a concluding prayer. pic.twitter.com/BjSdeHcLPD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 5, 2023

What happened?

Well, Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had the following excuse at the ready:

Karine Jean-Pierre says that Joe Biden's mysterious and abrupt exit from the Medal of Honor ceremony yesterday was "as planned." pic.twitter.com/cNmdgAFhb1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 6, 2023

Karine Jean-Pierre says it "was planned" for Biden to abruptly leave yesterday's Medal of Honor ceremony before it was over:



"He left when there was a pause in the program in order to minimize his close contact with attendees" pic.twitter.com/4FWaAcKLGA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 6, 2023

As with everything else Jean-Pierre says, it's best to go with your default instinct to not believe her explanations.

Was it also planned to leave Captain Larry Taylor standing alone on that stage? https://t.co/E2tJZg3tPp — Paddy O'Furniture 🇺🇸 (@JRKuhn) September 6, 2023

He walked through a crowd of people. How does that "minimize his close contact with attendees," @PressSec? https://t.co/QjXeUqzoLw — Chris Woodward (@ReporterChrisW) September 6, 2023

Right? Biden was minimizing close contact when he was on the stage with one other person, but we're going to be hearing a lot more of this excuse as the White House readies Biden's campaign from the basement.

So, Biden "very purposefully" abandoned a Medal of Honor recipient on stage before the ceremony was over — meaning the situation was as bad, if not worse, than it looked? https://t.co/V5rX6p7nel — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) September 6, 2023

Speaking of "minimizing the impact," we fully endorse this:

Could President Biden please leave office to minimize the impact on our nation’s attendees? https://t.co/AdRIxcv4Yo — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) September 6, 2023

Excellent suggestion.

***

