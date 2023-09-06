People are wondering if Biden had something more important to do during Medal of Honor ceremony

*Adjusts TINFOIL* Alex Jones predicts COVID ramp-up days before FLOTUS tests positive
Doug P.  |  8:59 AM on September 06, 2023
Screenshot

At the White House yesterday afternoon, President Biden awarded the Medal of Honor to Army helicopter pilot Larry Taylor, who risked his life to rescue soldiers in Vietnam in 1968.

The ceremony took a turn for the awkward, however, after Biden presented the medal to Taylor and then left the room before the conclusion of the event. Watch: 

Some of the people there looked a little confused when Biden decided to leave the room.

We should give Biden a break, though, because he's homeless, or something.

And then there's the masking issue. What Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier in the day vs. Biden later in the afternoon:

Biden was wearing a mask while standing by himself and then took it off before closely approaching the Medal of Honor recipient. Ah, science!

*** 

