People are wondering if Biden had something more important to do during Medal of Honor ceremony

At the White House yesterday afternoon, President Biden awarded the Medal of Honor to Army helicopter pilot Larry Taylor, who risked his life to rescue soldiers in Vietnam in 1968.

The ceremony took a turn for the awkward, however, after Biden presented the medal to Taylor and then left the room before the conclusion of the event. Watch:

Joe Biden just BOLTED out of the room immediately after awarding the Medal of Honor to Army Captain Larry Taylor.



The ceremony continued on for several minutes afterwards.



Biden completely missed a concluding prayer. pic.twitter.com/BjSdeHcLPD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 5, 2023

Biden abruptly walks out of the Medal of Honor ceremony, even before the closing benediction pic.twitter.com/Ck0i8EIf8Q — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 5, 2023

Some of the people there looked a little confused when Biden decided to leave the room.

We should give Biden a break, though, because he's homeless, or something.

And then there's the masking issue. What Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier in the day vs. Biden later in the afternoon:

KJP TODAY: Biden "will be masking while indoors and around people."



BIDEN HOURS LATER: 🚫😷 pic.twitter.com/dBBR7rBr3x — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 5, 2023

Biden was wearing a mask while standing by himself and then took it off before closely approaching the Medal of Honor recipient. Ah, science!

