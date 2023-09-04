CNBC's 10 worst states list is an eyerolling left wing checklist
Roseanne Barr reminds Rob Reiner 'free and fair' means voters pick (not just...
Wait, WHO has to approve Nat'l Archives' release of pseudonym emails before Oversight...
BOOM! Greg Abbott gives master class in dealing with Leftist hypocrisy
Dear Mainstream Media: Biden is a LIAR. He doesn't stutter, he's not telling...
LOL! 'A friend just sent me this pic from Burning Man' meme is...
Mass. governor calls up Nat'l Guard to 'cope with migrants' (border insecurity backfire...
'Big fat full STOP': Homosexuals GO OFF on blue check claiming anyone who...
Bill Melugin DROPS Lefty for saying Biden is doing a 'great job' at...
Glenn Greenwald proves what a FRAUD Rachel Maddow IS in receipt-filled thread on...
Biden adviser claims Americans who say 'Bidenomics' sucks are lying or mistaken
James Woods, Dean Cain, Seth Dillon and others hilariously DRAAAG Google for saying...
Biden tells his biggest DOOZY yet about being homeless (no really) and HOO...
Former acting Solicitor General describes 'harrowing' hike out of mud-bound Burning Man fe...

Tammy Bruce has a reality check for George Stephanopoulos (who's 'stunned' by Biden poll)

Doug P.  |  12:53 PM on September 04, 2023
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

As usual, the network Sunday shows were doing their best to carry water for President Biden this weekend, and ABC News "This Week" host George Stephanopoulos said that this recent poll was stunning:

ABC's George Stephanopoulos appeared stunned Sunday by a 2024 election poll showing former President Trump and President Biden tied at 46% in a hypothetical rematch, calling the findings "kind of shocking" in light of Trump's mounting legal woes. 

During a segment on ABC's "This Week," Stephanopoulos brought up a Wall Street Journal poll released over the weekend showing support among Trump and Biden split directly down the middle at 46% support each if the 2024 presidential election were held today.

Tammy Bruce brought on the necessary reality check for the former Bill Clinton chief of staff who now hosts a totally objective "news" program: 

Here's the whole tweet if you can't see it all above:

He wouldn't have been "stunned" if he had taken seriously all the other polls indicating the intense unhappiness of Americans in general. Our decline is artificial and Biden's doing. So get used to it, Georgie. 

"ABC's George Stephanopoulos appeared stunned Sunday by a 2024 election poll showing former President Trump and President Biden tied at 46% in a hypothetical rematch, calling the findings "kind of shocking" in light of Trump's mounting legal woes."

Recommended

LOL! 'A friend just sent me this pic from Burning Man' meme is too funny not to share
FuzzyChimp

"Intense unhappiness of Americans in general" is what the polls show, even though the White House continues to gaslight about "Bidenomics."

Imagine how Biden would be viewed if the nation had anything close to resembling an honest media.

"The bubble" has very thick insulation.

That does seem quite high, doesn't it?

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOL! 'A friend just sent me this pic from Burning Man' meme is too funny not to share
FuzzyChimp
Roseanne Barr reminds Rob Reiner 'free and fair' means voters pick (not just him and his friends)
justmindy
CNBC's 10 worst states list is an eyerolling left wing checklist
Gordon Kushner
Wait, WHO has to approve Nat'l Archives' release of pseudonym emails before Oversight gets them?
Doug P.
BOOM! Greg Abbott gives master class in dealing with Leftist hypocrisy
justmindy
James Woods, Dean Cain, Seth Dillon and others hilariously DRAAAG Google for saying men can menstruate
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
LOL! 'A friend just sent me this pic from Burning Man' meme is too funny not to share FuzzyChimp