Tammy Bruce has a reality check for George Stephanopoulos (who's 'stunned' by Biden poll)

As usual, the network Sunday shows were doing their best to carry water for President Biden this weekend, and ABC News "This Week" host George Stephanopoulos said that this recent poll was stunning:

ABC's George Stephanopoulos appeared stunned Sunday by a 2024 election poll showing former President Trump and President Biden tied at 46% in a hypothetical rematch, calling the findings "kind of shocking" in light of Trump's mounting legal woes. During a segment on ABC's "This Week," Stephanopoulos brought up a Wall Street Journal poll released over the weekend showing support among Trump and Biden split directly down the middle at 46% support each if the 2024 presidential election were held today.

Tammy Bruce brought on the necessary reality check for the former Bill Clinton chief of staff who now hosts a totally objective "news" program:

He wouldn't have been "stunned" if he had taken seriously all the other polls indicating the intense unhappiness of Americans in general. Our decline is artificial and Biden's doing. So get used to it, Georgie. "ABC's George Stephanopoulos appeared stunned Sunday by a 2024… — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) September 4, 2023

Here's the whole tweet if you can't see it all above:

He wouldn't have been "stunned" if he had taken seriously all the other polls indicating the intense unhappiness of Americans in general. Our decline is artificial and Biden's doing. So get used to it, Georgie. "ABC's George Stephanopoulos appeared stunned Sunday by a 2024 election poll showing former President Trump and President Biden tied at 46% in a hypothetical rematch, calling the findings "kind of shocking" in light of Trump's mounting legal woes."

"Intense unhappiness of Americans in general" is what the polls show, even though the White House continues to gaslight about "Bidenomics."

Imagine how Biden would be viewed if the nation had anything close to resembling an honest media.

These ppl live in a bubble and have no idea how most American ppl live..

It's just unreal to me how out of touch they are..Is it ignorance or stupidity?? Are they that blind?? https://t.co/fMuu4W4XgS — Southern Tennessee patriot 🇺🇸💖💙🇺🇸🇺🇸🌷 (@gwhill6) September 4, 2023

"The bubble" has very thick insulation.

Tied ? I have a hard time believing Biden gets 46% !!! https://t.co/sPMDWdLkpc — My Info (@bonniedeshon60) September 4, 2023

That does seem quite high, doesn't it?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!