Biden adviser claims Americans who say 'Bidenomics' sucks are lying or mistaken

Doug P.  |  9:50 AM on September 04, 2023
Meme screenshot

Today is of course Labor Day, and President Biden is speaking at a union event in Philadelphia where he'll of course claim that the U.S. economy is doing better than ever. 

It isn't, and almost everybody knows it. 

Fifty-nine percent disapproving of Biden's handling of the economy still seems like a number that's too low. In any case, one Biden economic adviser has said that the two-thirds of Americans who think "Bidenomics" has had a negative effect on the economy are either clueless or lying:

So "you're actually far better off than you think you are" is really what they're going with?

The current Team Biden strategy is to just hope everybody's stupid.

Sam J.

The Biden White House's problem is that most people have caught on to what "Bidenomics" actually means:

Bingo. The economic weather is fantastic inside the Biden/Dem crony bubble.

*** 

