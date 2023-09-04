Biden adviser claims Americans who say 'Bidenomics' sucks are lying or mistaken

Today is of course Labor Day, and President Biden is speaking at a union event in Philadelphia where he'll of course claim that the U.S. economy is doing better than ever.

It isn't, and almost everybody knows it.

NEW POLL: 37 percent of registered voters “somewhat” or “strongly” approve of Biden’s “handling” of the economy while 59 percent said they disapprove of the president’s approach to the economy https://t.co/kwOyUwvthA pic.twitter.com/Y19Lu2lqeT — The Hill (@thehill) September 4, 2023

Fifty-nine percent disapproving of Biden's handling of the economy still seems like a number that's too low. In any case, one Biden economic adviser has said that the two-thirds of Americans who think "Bidenomics" has had a negative effect on the economy are either clueless or lying:

BIDEN ADVISOR BERNSTEIN: “When someone tells you Americans don't like Bidenomics, it's false.” pic.twitter.com/muowIEWUZh — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 4, 2023

So "you're actually far better off than you think you are" is really what they're going with?

Imagine this being your winning message to the American people.



“Everyone who says they don’t like Bidenomics, because they’re broke it’s doing the opposite of helping them, is just lying.” https://t.co/2IRpRkx61U — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 4, 2023

The current Team Biden strategy is to just hope everybody's stupid.

Yea, because people love not being able to afford a roof over their head, gas for their vehicles, & food for their stomachs on a 90hr work week. — 𓐬 ✞ NoblePhares ✞ 𓐬 (@NoblePhares) September 4, 2023

Imagine being this out of touch. — Dread Pirate Darin (@ddogsbbq) September 4, 2023

The Biden White House's problem is that most people have caught on to what "Bidenomics" actually means:

Build Back Better By Biden ~ benefits the Bidens billfolds and Biden’s buddies! So, of course, they don’t get it. https://t.co/MNlK3lnmsS — Janie Johnson - America is Exceptional (@jjauthor) September 4, 2023

Bingo. The economic weather is fantastic inside the Biden/Dem crony bubble.

