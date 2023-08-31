Biden says government's 'gonna need a whole hell of a lot more money' to spend

It didn't come as a surprise when the party of "never let a crisis go to waste" quickly tried and get some climate change mileage out of the Florida hurricane which then swept across Georgia and the Carolinas.

However, President Biden helpfully quickly connected that to what the issue is all about for the Dems, and that's money... lots and lots of money. There's just never enough money for them to spend:

BIDEN: "There are still some deniers out there in terms of whether or not climate change had anything to do with any of this, and we're gonna need a whole hell of a lot more money!" pic.twitter.com/73KQ1oYgh6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 31, 2023

"Let Biden and the Dems print and spend as much money as they want and the weather will get better," said no sane person ever.

"Send us all your money" - climate cult. https://t.co/pqUZzpPdwn — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 31, 2023

There is NO money left. In addition, hurricanes happen in Florida so how is this tied to climate change? https://t.co/9ImQTLRhRQ — IamKristy (@Kristyann39) August 31, 2023

As meteorologist Ryan Maue pointed out yesterday, it isn't.

This dude is disgusting. Using an actual natural disaster to shill for money for his cult.



Absolutely unreal. https://t.co/oFe2X9hTKo — 🇺🇲 PSL Catholic Hockey Enjoyer 🇺🇲 (@LOBVMRespecter) August 31, 2023

Pay the money and they will fix the climate.

😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/OFtEzUH07P — debra cox (@debraco75264882) August 31, 2023

Like most other appearances, Biden was confused about where he was going at the end of his remarks:

Follow the money, Joe, follow the money.

***

