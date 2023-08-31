Biden says government's 'gonna need a whole hell of a lot more money' to spend

I'm about to tell the truth. QUICK, ALERT THE AUTHORITIES!
Doug P.  |  3:34 PM on August 31, 2023
It didn't come as a surprise when the party of "never let a crisis go to waste" quickly tried and get some climate change mileage out of the Florida hurricane which then swept across Georgia and the Carolinas.

However, President Biden helpfully quickly connected that to what the issue is all about for the Dems, and that's money... lots and lots of money. There's just never enough money for them to spend:

"Let Biden and the Dems print and spend as much money as they want and the weather will get better," said no sane person ever.

As meteorologist Ryan Maue pointed out yesterday, it isn't

Like most other appearances, Biden was confused about where he was going at the end of his remarks:

Follow the money, Joe, follow the money.

