Roseanne Barr unable to be funnier than Rob Reiner celebrating the Biden presidency

President Biden's numbers continue to be pretty dismal, especially on the economy:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has devoted the past several weeks to promoting the positive impacts of his policies — but his efforts have yet to meaningfully register with the public. Only 36% of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, slightly lower than the 42% who approve of his overall performance, according to the new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Now, you might be asking yourself, "who are these 36 percent of U.S. adults who actually approve of Biden's handling of the economy?"

First of all that 36 percent number is probably artificially high, but then again there are people for whom the economy still seems just fine. One of those people is director/actor Rob Reiner, who has the highest of praise for Biden:

In another example of the most successful Presidency in the last 60 years, Joe Biden has dramatically lowered the cost of prescription drugs. In ‘24, let’s choose Effectiveness and Decency over Lying and Criminality. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 29, 2023

Apparently the economic weather is still just fine inside the Malibu bubble.

Damn dude, what are you smoking??? — Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) August 30, 2023

Whatever it is must be strong stuff. Roseanne Barr would like to have a funnier take than Reiner's but admits she's unable to do so:

I have no caption because nothing I write can be as funny as this. https://t.co/jrABoJUgeC — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) August 30, 2023

Yep, Reiner still has the comedy chops -- albeit unintentionally in this case.

If effectiveness and decency over lying and criminality is your goal, you're going to need a new @POTUS. The current one is fresh out of decency and is chock full of corruption. https://t.co/hoTvj8BzKU — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) August 30, 2023

Reiner's tweet sounds like it could have been written by Karine Jean-Pierre, and maybe it was.

Says the guy who has NEVER had to look at a price tag. https://t.co/h71j6ZBKb4 — Ask AmyS (@askamys) August 30, 2023

The stupid is strong with this one. https://t.co/il5GcnkTq0 — Lisa Mei (@TheNotoriousLMC) August 30, 2023

Reiner's not only a huge fan of Joe Biden, but also Robert L. Peters, Robin Ware and JRB Ware.

