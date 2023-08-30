Roseanne Barr unable to be funnier than Rob Reiner celebrating the Biden presidency

The Daily Beast accuses Libs of TikTok of journalism in the first degree
Doug P.  |  9:12 AM on August 30, 2023

President Biden's numbers continue to be pretty dismal, especially on the economy:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has devoted the past several weeks to promoting the positive impacts of his policies — but his efforts have yet to meaningfully register with the public.

Only 36% of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, slightly lower than the 42% who approve of his overall performance, according to the new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Now, you might be asking yourself, "who are these 36 percent of U.S. adults who actually approve of Biden's handling of the economy?"

First of all that 36 percent number is probably artificially high, but then again there are people for whom the economy still seems just fine. One of those people is director/actor Rob Reiner, who has the highest of praise for Biden: 

Apparently the economic weather is still just fine inside the Malibu bubble. 

Whatever it is must be strong stuff. Roseanne Barr would like to have a funnier take than Reiner's but admits she's unable to do so:

Yep, Reiner still has the comedy chops -- albeit unintentionally in this case. 

Reiner's tweet sounds like it could have been written by Karine Jean-Pierre, and maybe it was. 

Reiner's not only a huge fan of Joe Biden, but also Robert L. Peters, Robin Ware and JRB Ware.

