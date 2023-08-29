National Archives says it has about 5,400 mails using Joe Biden's aliases

Before you read this, keep in mind that there's "zero evidence" that President Joe Biden is involved in any scandal. His son, Hunter, pleaded guilty (before backing out) to a lot of things that could be considered illegal, including tax fraud and felony possession of a handgun. But Biden had nothing to do with it except for calling into business meetings to discuss the weather.

After it was discovered that Biden has gone by several aliases, including Robert L. Peters, the House Oversight Republicans asked the National Archives to produce any email or messages that had gone under Biden's aliases. So, it turns out they found around 5,400 Biden emails going under a fake name.

🚨 ROBERT L. PETERS UPDATE 🚨@USNatArchives has admitted to possessing approximately 5,400 EMAILS & RECORDS connected to then-Vice President Joe Biden's pseudonym accounts.



Read Here👇https://t.co/grMRYVWxNY — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 29, 2023

The National Archives admitted that it’s in possession of nearly 5,400 emails and documents that potentially show Joe Biden used a fake name during his vice presidency.



Why? https://t.co/O9b4vCjHqC — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 29, 2023

He was under deep cover. The New York Post reports:

The National Archives and Records Administration has admitted that it is in possession of nearly 5,400 emails, electronic records and documents that potentially show President Biden using a pseudonym during his vice presidency, it was revealed on Monday. NARA confirmed the existence of the trove in response to a June 2022 Freedom of Information Act request by the Southeastern Legal Foundation, a nonprofit constitutional legal group. The request sought emails pertaining to the accounts of Robin Ware, Robert L. Peters and JRB Ware — pseudonyms the 80-year-old president was known to use in the White House during his time as President Barack Obama’s vice president.

But for what possible reason would he do that?

. @ABCWorldNews’ far left producers have been pushed by the ruling Biden regime to ignore this story. @DavidMuir and @jonkarl will comply. https://t.co/Cx5FOHAKK9 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 29, 2023

Impeach him already!!!!! — Jan Galt (@chump24042266) August 29, 2023

IMPEACH HIM! — Banditcal ❤️🇺🇸 (@banditcal2015) August 29, 2023

That sure is a lot of emails talking about the weather — Manuel Castro (@GuardCastro) August 29, 2023

🚨 ALL this correspondence is to made public, without censoring nor "redacting", immediately!!!!! — BrandX (@bigrazzmatazz) August 29, 2023

Unbelievable, and he is still sitting in the White House because…………… — Nicki🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@nickisnest) August 29, 2023

That admission is itself sufficiently damning to warrant formal inquiry in Congress. — Phoeli𝕏 (@sunmynd) August 29, 2023

This will be entertaining. — Norm Davis (@ncd54870) August 29, 2023

This Robert L. Peters fellow might have a clue where all of the bribe money is … let's hope the media follows up.

***