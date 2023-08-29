National Archives says it has about 5,400 mails using Joe Biden's aliases

Gold Star families from Afghanistan have some choice words for Joe Biden
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on August 29, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Before you read this, keep in mind that there's "zero evidence" that President Joe Biden is involved in any scandal. His son, Hunter, pleaded guilty (before backing out) to a lot of things that could be considered illegal, including tax fraud and felony possession of a handgun. But Biden had nothing to do with it except for calling into business meetings to discuss the weather.

After it was discovered that Biden has gone by several aliases, including Robert L. Peters, the House Oversight Republicans asked the National Archives to produce any email or messages that had gone under Biden's aliases. So, it turns out they found around 5,400 Biden emails going under a fake name.

He was under deep cover. The New York Post reports:

The National Archives and Records Administration has admitted that it is in possession of nearly 5,400 emails, electronic records and documents that potentially show President Biden using a pseudonym during his vice presidency, it was revealed on Monday. 

NARA confirmed the existence of the trove in response to a June 2022 Freedom of Information Act request by the Southeastern Legal Foundation, a nonprofit constitutional legal group.

The request sought emails pertaining to the accounts of Robin Ware, Robert L. Peters and JRB Ware — pseudonyms the 80-year-old president was known to use in the White House during his time as President Barack Obama’s vice president. 

But for what possible reason would he do that?

This Robert L. Peters fellow might have a clue where all of the bribe money is … let's hope the media follows up.

***

