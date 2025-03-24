Rep. Pramila Jayapal Is Really Angry Jewish Columbia Students Won't Be Harassed on Campus Anymore

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have made it very clear they will not tolerate anti-Israel, pro-Hamas, illegal protests on our college campuses.

In late 2023 and early 2024, Leftists took over Columbia University, defaced buildings, held janitors hostage, and made life miserable for Jewish students.

Their supporters, including prominent Democrats, painted the mobs as free speech.

They are not.

Recently, President Trump stripped Columbia of $400 million in grants and contracts unless the addressed the issue. Columbia responded by suspending and expelling some students and temporarily revoking the degrees of others. The Trump administration also arrested Mahmoud Khalil, a student here on a Green Card, for his role in the mobs because he violated laws and the terms of his Green Card.

Leftists said the arrest was an attack on free speech (it wasn't).

And now at least one Democrat -- Pramila Jayapal -- is mad Columbia's Jewish students will be protected from her antisemitic base:

This is not a 'chilling attack on free speech.'

Here's more from Politico:

The university, which was accused by the Trump administration of not doing enough to address antisemitism during protests against the Israel-Hamas war, has agreed to ban face masks during protests on campus. It also said it would place its Middle Eastern, South Asian and African Studies Departments and the Center for Palestine Studies under the authority of a new senior vice provost, according to a document the university said it shared with the federal Education Department, the Department of Health and Human Services and the General Services Administration. The university is also planning to appoint new faculty members with joint positions in both the Institute for Israel and Jewish Studies and the departments of Economics, Political Science, and School of International and Public Affairs. Interim Columbia President Katrina Armstrong outlined the measures in a message to the university community, saying the actions were part of a “principled and methodical approach” to addressing a challenging period for the school.

Students are still free to disagree with Israel.

They are not free to break laws or violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

Would you still be ok with it if Jewish students were threatening the safety of the pro hamas students ? — L.W. Wright (@LWWright34) March 24, 2025

Not a chance.

If the targets of such hatred were pretty much any other demographic, Jayapal would be tripping over herself to obtain justice.

I agree. They should have resisted. Stood defiant to the point of failure. We all would have won with one fewer university to poison people's minds, one fewer factory of anger, resentment, greed and misery. Yes, they should have held their ground. — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) March 24, 2025

We agree. That would've been fine with us.

I think it's great that Jews in the United States can sleep at night knowing they won't be killed going to class — November Rain🌻 (@PhoenexRising) March 24, 2025

The fact Jayapal is mad about this tells us everything we need to know about her.

None of it good.

Educate us. Tell us WHY it is "dangerous". Don't just say it is "dangerous". — Swamp Yankee (@BenFranklin1171) March 24, 2025

She won't, because she can't say, 'It's dangerous because Jewish students might not be harassed and threatened on campus.'

Violating civil rights of Jewish students through fear and intimidation isn’t “free speech.” https://t.co/KIKBUJg8wF — Conservative Masshole 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheTimDeFelice) March 24, 2025

The Left thinks they're entitled to harass people -- Jewish and otherwise -- that they don't like, through fear and intimidation, because they classify that as 'free speech.'

They've got a twisted way of thinking.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a virulent antisemite, says Columbia addressing her supporters attacks against Jews and Israel will undo democracy. https://t.co/J93iJKf4iq — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 24, 2025

It will not undo democracy.

You ask them not to trap Jewish students in buildings, chant death threats and engage in violent destruction one time... https://t.co/1ncR5WyHye — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) March 24, 2025

And they can't even do that.

