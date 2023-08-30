Erick Erickson notes aspect of AP's garbage piece on DeSantis that makes it even MORE shameless

Roseanne Barr unable to be funnier than Rob Reiner celebrating the Biden presidency
Doug P.  |  10:26 AM on August 30, 2023
Journalism meme

As we told you yesterday, the Associated Press might have set a record for the stinkiest piece of garbage journalism of all time by trying to draw a connection between the Jacksonville shooting and Gov. Ron DeSantis. This was as shameless as it can get and earned a massive ratio.

We won't bother to link to the AP's trash story, but for a much shorter version of it, Erick Erickson noticed what the URL was linking to the hit piece, which sums it up: 

The AP's story condensed to just four words. That's something else.

It tells us the AP is flaming garbage, first and foremost. 

Instead this "journalist" will probably get a bonus.

The AP was probably torn between blaming the shooting on DeSantis or climate change, but they'll proably get to the latter in a subsequent story.

*** 

