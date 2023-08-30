Erick Erickson notes aspect of AP's garbage piece on DeSantis that makes it even MORE shameless

As we told you yesterday, the Associated Press might have set a record for the stinkiest piece of garbage journalism of all time by trying to draw a connection between the Jacksonville shooting and Gov. Ron DeSantis. This was as shameless as it can get and earned a massive ratio.

Ron DeSantis scoffed when the NAACP issued a travel advisory this spring warning Black people to use “extreme care” if traveling to Florida.



Just three months later, DeSantis is leading his state through the aftermath of a racist attack that left three African Americans dead.… — Steve Peoples (@sppeoples) August 29, 2023

We won't bother to link to the AP's trash story, but for a much shorter version of it, Erick Erickson noticed what the URL was linking to the hit piece, which sums it up:

The AP's story condensed to just four words. That's something else.

The SEO keywords tell you everything you need to know https://t.co/BSrS6tcdGi — Billy McBeath (@BillyMcBeath) August 30, 2023

It tells us the AP is flaming garbage, first and foremost.

In a sane world, this wouldn't just be a fireable offense. Decency would compel you to fire the responsible party. https://t.co/76XLafvffk — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) August 29, 2023

Instead this "journalist" will probably get a bonus.

AP is literally bought and paid for by rich progressives. — Gordon Browning (@gdbrowning) August 29, 2023

The AP was probably torn between blaming the shooting on DeSantis or climate change, but they'll proably get to the latter in a subsequent story.

