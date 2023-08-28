Shady AF! Courts magically choose SAME date for Trump's 'show trials' proving it's...
Riley Gaines reality checks NE state senator who thinks she's just a sore loser

Doug P.  |  12:05 PM on August 28, 2023
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Riley Gaines spoke in Nebraska yesterday, and with help from a local media framing of the story that's helpful to the Left's narrative, State Senator Megan Hunt basically tried to portray Gaines as a sore loser:

First of all that story headline should be "keeping men out of women's sports," and Gaines added another reality check for Hunt: 

And just for bonus points, one more:

And boom goes the dynamite. 

The ratio is deserved. 

Rep. Chip Roy adds this:

*** 

'Satire?!' Riley Gaines DROPS Kamala Harris for embarrassingly tone-deaf statement on women's equality


Riley Gaines sums up Joe Biden's Women's Equality Day message

Riley Gaines 'didn't say a word' in this video but says TikTok removed it anyway

***

