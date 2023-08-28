Riley Gaines reality checks NE state senator who thinks she's just a sore loser

Riley Gaines spoke in Nebraska yesterday, and with help from a local media framing of the story that's helpful to the Left's narrative, State Senator Megan Hunt basically tried to portray Gaines as a sore loser:

It can be hard, when we're young, to not win a trophy sometimes. But we grow up and realize it’s not the end of the world and we don't need to turn that loss into our entire personality. https://t.co/Y0039RdclU — Senator Megan Hunt (@NebraskaMegan) August 28, 2023

First of all that story headline should be "keeping men out of women's sports," and Gaines added another reality check for Hunt:

Imagine missing the point this much lol



It's not about the trophy & never has been. That trophy is meaningless & devalued entirely. It's about the message it sends to us. & it's the same message you're sending...that we don't matter.



Nebraska girls deserve better than you. https://t.co/m4xt0fq75R — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 28, 2023

And just for bonus points, one more:

And by the way, I didn't lose to the 6'4" male cosplaying as a woman



We tied 😉 the "sore loser" argument doesn't work here but good try.



Back to the drawing board of how you can make excuses to continue denying females worth and value https://t.co/m4xt0fq75R — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 28, 2023

And boom goes the dynamite.

Love all the quote tweets and replies calling this exactly what it is: misogyny. I hope your constituents see this. Get ratio'd @NebraskaMegan — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 28, 2023

The ratio is deserved.

Rep. Chip Roy adds this:

It’s not about the trophy for this Senator, either. https://t.co/Dp1A58fft1 — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) August 28, 2023

