Riley Gaines sums up Joe Biden's Women's Equality Day message

We still have a hangover from Pride Month, and now it's Women's Equality Day? We wouldn't have known if the administration that can't define the word "woman" hadn't reminded us. The White House put out a Joe Biden quote that doesn't take too many chances.

On Women’s Equality Day, the Biden-Harris Administration honors the pioneering suffragists who won American women the right to vote, celebrates the advocates who have continued the march for equality since, and recommits to delivering a better future for every woman and girl. pic.twitter.com/ab0jPgUTF3 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 26, 2023

A better future for every girl is having to share the showers with a biological male who's also a girl.

The projection, gaslighting, and irony in this post is insurmountable😭😂 https://t.co/KNxny9p0SC — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 26, 2023

Why bother behaving virtuously when you can just make statements to that effect and then go do what you really wanted all along. — Campbell McNeill (@campbellmcneill) August 26, 2023

If he actually cared about women, he would be protecting women's spaces and keeping men out of women's sports. He has done nothing of the sort nor proposed any potential actions to remedy this issue. — Seth Essington (@SethEssington) August 26, 2023

He's promised to veto any actions to remedy this issue.

The White House put a judge on the Supreme Court who couldn't even define what a woman is--the same White House that is suing states that try to protect the integrity of women's sports. — The Comedian (@The__Comedian__) August 26, 2023

Thank you, prior generations, for Title 9. Sorry the Biden administration doesn't respect upholding what you accomplished. — Mr. Scott (@GSwg20145121) August 26, 2023

Wow. They say these lies with a straight face. — William McEwen (@lenshift) August 26, 2023

This White House can say whatever it wants, whenever it wants. The words don't matter as long as they can change the definition at any given time to suit whatever interest they are pandering to. — Ask the Right Questions (@AskRightQs) August 26, 2023

You need to be a biologist in the administration to define what a woman is, but you're going to celebrate them today. We're sure everyone with a bonus hole feels much better.

