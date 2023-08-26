Report about Biden WH & Jack Smith shows where the REAL election interference...
Riley Gaines sums up Joe Biden's Women's Equality Day message

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on August 26, 2023
Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP

We still have a hangover from Pride Month, and now it's Women's Equality Day? We wouldn't have known if the administration that can't define the word "woman" hadn't reminded us. The White House put out a Joe Biden quote that doesn't take too many chances.

A better future for every girl is having to share the showers with a biological male who's also a girl.

He's promised to veto any actions to remedy this issue.

You need to be a biologist in the administration to define what a woman is, but you're going to celebrate them today. We're sure everyone with a bonus hole feels much better.

