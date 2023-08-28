'NOT the hero, babes, you're the VILLAIN': This takedown of the trans movement...
Florida Sheriff Stands Up for the Second Amendment

Glenn Beck asks 'how is this NOT election interference?!'

Doug P.  |  3:56 PM on August 28, 2023
Screenshot of meme

As we told you earlier, DC Judge Chutkin has set a March 4th, 2024 date for Donald Trump's trial on the charges related to January 6th.

From CNN:

In the hearing earlier Monday, Chutkan rejected trial dates proposed by both the Justice Department and Trump's legal team. Prosecutors had requested that the trial begin in January, 2024, while Trump’s lawyers had asked for a date in April 2026. 

The set trial date comes just one day before Super Tuesday, when voters in more than a dozen states, including California and Texas, will go to the polls.

"One day before Super Tuesday"?

Glenn Beck's "this can't be a coincidence" radar started bleeping and more Democrat projection was detected:

Election interference and apparently collusion considering the Fulton County D.A. also requested that Trump's Georgia trial begin the same day (which won't be happening).

The Biden White House claims to have had no influence or input in the DOJ's decisions on this, but that certainly doesn't seem to be the case.

