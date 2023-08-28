Glenn Beck asks 'how is this NOT election interference?!'

As we told you earlier, DC Judge Chutkin has set a March 4th, 2024 date for Donald Trump's trial on the charges related to January 6th.

JUST IN: Judge sets March 4 trial date in Trump's federal election subversion case, one day before the Super Tuesday primaries in the 2024 presidential race. Follow live updates. https://t.co/6QksL6btYU — CNN (@CNN) August 28, 2023

From CNN:

In the hearing earlier Monday, Chutkan rejected trial dates proposed by both the Justice Department and Trump's legal team. Prosecutors had requested that the trial begin in January, 2024, while Trump’s lawyers had asked for a date in April 2026. The set trial date comes just one day before Super Tuesday, when voters in more than a dozen states, including California and Texas, will go to the polls.

"One day before Super Tuesday"?

Glenn Beck's "this can't be a coincidence" radar started bleeping and more Democrat projection was detected:

Trump’s federal election case goes to court on March 4, 2024. Wow, what a coincidence! That's the day before Super Tuesday. How is this NOT election interference?! pic.twitter.com/s4mP56YaDG — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 28, 2023

Election interference and apparently collusion considering the Fulton County D.A. also requested that Trump's Georgia trial begin the same day (which won't be happening).

Not even the D's will argue that this is not election interference. What they'll argue is there's nothing you can do about it. https://t.co/ZqTx4uqWmI — Christian Gentry (@bitsinmyblood) August 28, 2023

Very interesting assessment of how the left is weaponizing the legal system. https://t.co/Y8gMDH6LIN — Fred Stair (@trucker63068) August 28, 2023

The Biden White House claims to have had no influence or input in the DOJ's decisions on this, but that certainly doesn't seem to be the case.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!