Riley Gaines sums up Joe Biden's Women's Equality Day message
Miranda Devine finds Hunter Biden's new Malibu pad a bit pricey 'for 2...
@JoeBiden sets 2023 as a target date & earns a hilarious Community Note
The Rich Men North of Richmond strike back with a parody cover of...
Here's another detail about the Maui fires officials are trying to blame on...
Newly minted country music star Oliver Anthony says BOTH sides suck
OUCH! It sounds like 'Bidenomics' isn't very popular in Lake Tahoe either
'Trumpac Shakur'? People react to Dinesh D'Souza's 'unique' take on Trump's mugshot
John Kerry comes right out and says it: YOUR EXISTENCE is the problem
Ready to fight the Democratic power in Georgia ... 'FREE JENNA' merchandise just...
Joy Reid went to the hair stylist ... and apparently requested 'The Donald...
What's so funny, Joe? Biden's personal account gets cute with fundraising post hinting...
Bidenomics: Joe Biden's whiteboard whitewashing of the American economy
Alley OOPS! Biden 'BOUNCES' on WNBA Championship team and extends his vacation

Report about Biden WH & Jack Smith shows where the REAL election interference was coming from

Doug P.  |  3:58 PM on August 26, 2023
Screenshot of meme

By now everybody's well aware of the pattern: A reporter will ask Karine Jean-Pierre (or at times President Biden) about the ridiculously laughable number of indictments this year against former president and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Then the answer always comes back, "the Justice Department is totally independent and makes its own decisions free from influence from the Biden White House."

Yeah, sure. 

Is anybody shocked? Neither are we:

The New York Post reports:

The White House counsel’s office met with a top aide to Special Counsel Jack Smith just weeks before he brought charges against former President Trump for allegedly mishandling classified documents — raising serious concerns about coordinated legal efforts aimed at President Biden’s likely opponent in 2024.

Jay Bratt, who joined the special counsel team in November 2022, shortly after it was formed, took a meeting in the White House on March 31, 2023, with Caroline Saba, deputy chief of staff for the White House counsel’s office, White House visitor logs show.

They were joined in the 10 a.m. meeting by Danielle Ray, an FBI agent in the Washington field office.

Nine weeks later, Trump was indicted by Smith’s office on June 8, 2023.

The Biden White House lied again? No way!

Recommended

Miranda Devine finds Hunter Biden's new Malibu pad a bit pricey 'for 2 people without jobs'
Doug P.

"Election interference," "corruption" and "collusion" accusations from the Biden White House and the Democrats are 100 percent pure projection.

Will the House Republicans ever actually do anything about it?

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Miranda Devine finds Hunter Biden's new Malibu pad a bit pricey 'for 2 people without jobs'
Doug P.
Riley Gaines sums up Joe Biden's Women's Equality Day message
Brett T.
The Rich Men North of Richmond strike back with a parody cover of their own
FuzzyChimp
'Trumpac Shakur'? People react to Dinesh D'Souza's 'unique' take on Trump's mugshot
FuzzyChimp
John Kerry comes right out and says it: YOUR EXISTENCE is the problem
Doug P.
@JoeBiden sets 2023 as a target date & earns a hilarious Community Note
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Miranda Devine finds Hunter Biden's new Malibu pad a bit pricey 'for 2 people without jobs' Doug P.