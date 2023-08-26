Report about Biden WH & Jack Smith shows where the REAL election interference was coming from

By now everybody's well aware of the pattern: A reporter will ask Karine Jean-Pierre (or at times President Biden) about the ridiculously laughable number of indictments this year against former president and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Then the answer always comes back, "the Justice Department is totally independent and makes its own decisions free from influence from the Biden White House."

Yeah, sure.

Is anybody shocked? Neither are we:

The New York Post reports:

The White House counsel’s office met with a top aide to Special Counsel Jack Smith just weeks before he brought charges against former President Trump for allegedly mishandling classified documents — raising serious concerns about coordinated legal efforts aimed at President Biden’s likely opponent in 2024. Jay Bratt, who joined the special counsel team in November 2022, shortly after it was formed, took a meeting in the White House on March 31, 2023, with Caroline Saba, deputy chief of staff for the White House counsel’s office, White House visitor logs show. They were joined in the 10 a.m. meeting by Danielle Ray, an FBI agent in the Washington field office. Nine weeks later, Trump was indicted by Smith’s office on June 8, 2023.

The Biden White House lied again? No way!

"Election interference," "corruption" and "collusion" accusations from the Biden White House and the Democrats are 100 percent pure projection.

Will the House Republicans ever actually do anything about it?

