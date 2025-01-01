Yikes: New Orleans Removed Bourbon Street Barriers in November As Part of Security...
Really, Dude? Dem Strategist Gets BODIED After Claiming Democrats Fix Economies Wrecked by Republicans

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on January 01, 2025
Twitchy

This is some pretty epic-level gaslighting (or cope). One of the reasons Joe Biden was losing and ousted from the election -- and why Kamala Harris lost -- is the economy. Because it's bad. 

This writer paid $4.50 for a dozen eggs that would've cost $1.50 a few years ago. In fact, her entire grocery bill was over $400. It's insane, and the blame belongs to Joe Biden, because he's the president and his policies made inflation worse and hampered economic growth.

But the Left won't admit that maybe their policies are the problem. It's always the Republicans:

But Chris is right about one thing: there's a pattern here. It's just not the one he thinks.

All he has to do is flip Republicans and Democrats in that statement and it would be correct. Democrats wreck the economy, blame Republicans, and gaslight Americans on it.

'The economy is great!'

'Bidenomics is working!'

'Joe Biden is as sharp as a tack!'

Yeah, that pattern.

He only has one playbook, and he's gonna keep on using it.

All of the economic problems the media ignored for four years will be the CNN chyron on January 20.

Boom.

Yeah, calling voters stupid -- which the Democrats and media did repeatedly -- was really a winning strategy.

Not.

We have not.

It sure does.

Chris is ridiculous.

