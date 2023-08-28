Biden relates to kids returning to school in his own way (and the jokes write themselves)

President Biden is back in Washington, DC after a week at a billionaire's home at Lake Tahoe which was preceded by some R&R time at a beach in Delaware.

Because it's "back to school" time, Joe and Dr. Jill visited some school kids but the president related to them perfectly:

Biden tells back-to-school students "the hardest thing is to come back after three months of not doing any work."



He is presumably speaking from personal experience since 40% of his presidency has been spent on vacation. pic.twitter.com/3rRVNIJ6oW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 28, 2023

The jokes write themselves!

Just perfect.

Joe Biden has spent 23 of the past 30 days on vacation — and later this week, he's going back to the beach for more. pic.twitter.com/T2w3qWCkav — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 27, 2023

Enjoy school, kids! If you need Biden he'll be at the beach again later this week.

