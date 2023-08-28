Dem Rep. Ro Khanna does another laughable pivot on Biden corruption allegations

It's time once again for another narrative pivot from Team Biden and his defenders on the Left!

It started a few years ago with "I never spoke to my son about his overseas business dealings."

Then came "OK, Biden did speak with his son and his business partners but only about the weather."

That was the same time Karine Jean-Pierre pivoted to "the president was never in business with his son."

Now brace for the shift to "so maybe President Biden did talk to his son and his business partners and lie about Hunter not making any money from the CCP but Joe didn't get any of it," courtesy of Dem Rep. Ro Khanna:

Rep. @RoKhanna : There is "not a single shred of evidence that a single payment went to President Biden" from Hunter's business deals pic.twitter.com/28JFr7moL5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 28, 2023

This has gotten beyond laughable.

They’re at “maybe only Hunter got the bribe money his dad helped him get, maybe Joe didn’t personally get any” https://t.co/Yp6OndGbVO — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 28, 2023

And we've got a bridge to sell anybody who actually believes that.

There is however evidence the Biden family setup dozens of shell companies in the names of various family members & routed bribes into those accounts https://t.co/Clz3XL8MTO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 28, 2023

If this country still had an objective media they might be looking into all this instead of just using Democrat denials as a way of "fact-checking" Republican allegations.

“unlike Pop I won’t make you give me half your salary” https://t.co/gj6E95dFOe pic.twitter.com/8MDlIbiPiq — a newsman (@a_newsman) August 28, 2023

That seems pretty clear.

***

