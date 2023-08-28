Shady AF! Courts magically choose SAME date for Trump's 'show trials' proving it's...
Dem Rep. Ro Khanna does another laughable pivot on Biden corruption allegations

Doug P.  |  12:41 PM on August 28, 2023
Meme screenshot

It's time once again for another narrative pivot from Team Biden and his defenders on the Left!

It started a few years ago with "I never spoke to my son about his overseas business dealings."

Then came "OK, Biden did speak with his son and his business partners but only about the weather."

That was the same time Karine Jean-Pierre pivoted to "the president was never in business with his son." 

Now brace for the shift to "so maybe President Biden did talk to his son and his business partners and lie about Hunter not making any money from the CCP but Joe didn't get any of it," courtesy of Dem Rep. Ro Khanna: 

This has gotten beyond laughable.

And we've got a bridge to sell anybody who actually believes that.

If this country still had an objective media they might be looking into all this instead of just using Democrat denials as a way of "fact-checking" Republican allegations.

That seems pretty clear.

