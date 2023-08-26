Miranda Devine finds Hunter Biden's new Malibu pad a bit pricey 'for 2 people without jobs'

@JoeBiden sets 2023 as a target date & earns a hilarious Community Note
Doug P.  |  2:59 PM on August 26, 2023
Twitchy

By many accounts, Hunter Biden had been living in the White House for quite some time and enjoying some travels on Air Force One. Ah, the perks of being close to the "Big Guy"! However, Miranda Devine spotted a story about the president's son, who is supposedly being investigated by a special counsel, and his fancy new digs: 

Has Hunter been moving some more of his finger paintings for big bucks to "friends"?

The Daily Mail has more about the one-year rental as well as the one across the street that taxpayers are picking up the tab for:

Four California homes in four years – Hunter Biden is on the move again.

The beleaguered First Son and his wife Melissa Cohen have moved into a new $15,800-per-month Malibu pad, DailyMail.com can reveal.

And when Hunter moves his Secret Service detail has to pick up stakes as well. They have landed a home across the street at $16,000 per month – funded by none other than the US taxpayer.

According to the story the house is in a gated community, because for Democrats "walls don't work" for you or the national border but they definitely work for them.

Remember when Hunter showed up to a court hearing on a private jet funded by somebody else and then tried to talk his way into lowering child support payments because he "couldn't afford it"? Good times.

Weird, right?

Also, for some reason, we're guessing they might not find any more bags of coke at the White House for a while. That's just a hunch for no particular reason whatsoever.

*** 
The Atlantic: 'It now seems quite likely' that Hunter Biden broke some laws

DAMNING --> Weiss thought Hunter Biden WAS above the law until those meddling whistleblowers came forward

***

