Miranda Devine finds Hunter Biden's new Malibu pad a bit pricey 'for 2 people without jobs'

By many accounts, Hunter Biden had been living in the White House for quite some time and enjoying some travels on Air Force One. Ah, the perks of being close to the "Big Guy"! However, Miranda Devine spotted a story about the president's son, who is supposedly being investigated by a special counsel, and his fancy new digs:

Guess the White House got a bit hot… Hunter Biden moves into $15,800-a-month Malibu home with wife Melissa and son Beau - as Secret Service hunkers down across the road in taxpayer-funded crash pad https://t.co/puYGJtCSaf — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 26, 2023

Has Hunter been moving some more of his finger paintings for big bucks to "friends"?

For two people without jobs, this is an enormous amount of money to find pre-tax every month, along with utilities, car, food, a child. https://t.co/MZOxGRsw3h — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 26, 2023

The Daily Mail has more about the one-year rental as well as the one across the street that taxpayers are picking up the tab for:

Four California homes in four years – Hunter Biden is on the move again. The beleaguered First Son and his wife Melissa Cohen have moved into a new $15,800-per-month Malibu pad, DailyMail.com can reveal. And when Hunter moves his Secret Service detail has to pick up stakes as well. They have landed a home across the street at $16,000 per month – funded by none other than the US taxpayer.

According to the story the house is in a gated community, because for Democrats "walls don't work" for you or the national border but they definitely work for them.

How much is Miss Navy getting in monthly support? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 26, 2023

Remember when Hunter showed up to a court hearing on a private jet funded by somebody else and then tried to talk his way into lowering child support payments because he "couldn't afford it"? Good times.

$16k a month seems expensive for someone who went to the judge and said he couldn't pay child support because he was broke. https://t.co/h88HsEJpnC — Bernie Moore (@BMoore822) August 26, 2023

Weird, right?

How does a guy who hasn’t received a W-2 for the last 10 Yrs move into a house with that rent? Didn’t the DE judge tell him he must get a job? What’s he doing? — Bob Lyons (@Bob_Lyons) August 26, 2023

Maui families are getting $700 for losing everything.

We have to pay Biden’s sons secret service to live in a $15,000 a month Malibu home.



The grift is so real. Vote these ppl out! PLEASE! https://t.co/f9Hxo7BR8c — Angry Mama Bear (@AngryMamaBearNY) August 26, 2023

Also, for some reason, we're guessing they might not find any more bags of coke at the White House for a while. That's just a hunch for no particular reason whatsoever.

***

The Atlantic: 'It now seems quite likely' that Hunter Biden broke some laws

DAMNING --> Weiss thought Hunter Biden WAS above the law until those meddling whistleblowers came forward

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!