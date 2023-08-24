The Atlantic: 'It now seems quite likely' that Hunter Biden broke some laws

The name of the piece in The Atlantic is "Not Illegal, but Clearly Wrong" and the sub-head reads, "The biggest problem with Hunter Biden’s access-peddling business may have been that his father, the president, thought it was fine."

Sarah Chayes admits right up front that "it now seems quite likely that Hunter Biden has violated one or more U.S. laws." No way! Even the most staunch Biden supporters are willing to see Hunter go to prison if it takes some of the heat off of Joe, who knew nothing about any of this and just liked to chat about the weather.

Title doesn't reflect the substance of this piece by a former NPR reporter: “It now seems quite likely that Hunter Biden has violated one or more U.S. laws. And that’s not all the wrong he has done.” https://t.co/9y2OAYP52B — Peter Schweizer (@peterschweizer) August 24, 2023

Chayes writes:

Attorney General Merrick Garland’s decision to convert the federal prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden into a special counsel ensures that Democrats will be fielding uncomfortable questions throughout the 2024 presidential campaign. They would do well to think before they speak. Asked one such question in a television interview in May, President Joe Biden insisted, “My son’s done nothing wrong.” But is that true? It now seems quite likely that Hunter Biden has violated one or more U.S. laws. And that’s not all the wrong he has done. There is a difference between what is technically illegal and what is wrong.

So that's where this is going? "Technically illegal" vs. wrong?

🙄 “Archer’s…corporate holdings, as well as those in which Hunter Biden had a stake, were subdivided and recombined in a dizzying array of similarly named entities that makes any attempt to trace money flows exceedingly difficult.” https://t.co/oRLJq8CeJJ https://t.co/HDMKQhVcCp — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) August 24, 2023





It’s so fun that copy editors get to name the articles their reporters or columnists have written. What a wonderful way to separate what the author is trying to say from what the outlet wants you to hear. — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) August 24, 2023

LOL, I was interested in whatever the justification of the headline was. — 2021 Yay (@JohnWonderlin) August 24, 2023

More and more former apologists seeing the writing on the wall, getting out in front. — gus mann (@gusQmann) August 24, 2023

The progressive progression:



"He didn't do it."



"He did a little of it."



"OK, he did it, but it's not that bad."



"OK, it's bad, but everybody does it."



"Totally debunked. Never happened. You remembered wrong." — OldSaltCityAce (@OldSaltCityAce) August 24, 2023

Well hunter should just apologize then I guess. Whew that’s a relief. — Lemonjello (@Lemonjello50) August 24, 2023

Quite likely? That’s as close as they get? — Bleu (@bleufishcat) August 24, 2023

Well, it seemed reasonable except for this absolutely mind-boggling falsehood:



"There is absolutely no evidence that Joe Biden, as vice president, changed any aspect of U.S. foreign policy to benefit Burisma or any of its principals." — cactus2jack (@cactus2jack2) August 24, 2023

The biggest problem with Hunter's access peddling was that it was illegal; the biggest problem for Democrats is that Joe Biden was involved and the truth is coming out.

