Roseanne Barr SWOONS over 'HOT' new Trump mugshot
Magazine ruminates on 'the mysterious Catholic faith of Ron DeSantis'
CNN hosts wonder if it was wise to give Trump this mugshot for...
NBC News reporter wants Libs of TikTok's comment on her inciting a murder
Former President Trump booked into Fulton County jail
Gov. Kathy Hochul claims New York has shouldered the burden of migrants 'alone...
Jewish Dems triggered by Gov. Ron DeSantis' use of antisemitic tropes and conspiracy...
AP: The only paved road out of Lahaina was barricaded and cars sent...
Media triggered by Carlos Santana's 'anti-trans rant' about men & women
GLAAD says Ron DeSantis 'is making it impossible for LGBTQ students' to focus...
MSNBC's GOP debate panel of ex Biden staffers names candidate who won the...
Nikki and Vivek team up for a great new meme format and it...
Justice Department sues SpaceX for discriminating against refugees and asylum seekers
For SOME reason Biden's not using title of 'significant piece of legislation' he...

The Atlantic: 'It now seems quite likely' that Hunter Biden broke some laws

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on August 24, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The name of the piece in The Atlantic is "Not Illegal, but Clearly Wrong" and the sub-head reads, "The biggest problem with Hunter Biden’s access-peddling business may have been that his father, the president, thought it was fine."

Sarah Chayes admits right up front that "it now seems quite likely that Hunter Biden has violated one or more U.S. laws." No way! Even the most staunch Biden supporters are willing to see Hunter go to prison if it takes some of the heat off of Joe, who knew nothing about any of this and just liked to chat about the weather.

Chayes writes:

Attorney General Merrick Garland’s decision to convert the federal prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden into a special counsel ensures that Democrats will be fielding uncomfortable questions throughout the 2024 presidential campaign. They would do well to think before they speak. Asked one such question in a television interview in May, President Joe Biden insisted, “My son’s done nothing wrong.”

But is that true?

It now seems quite likely that Hunter Biden has violated one or more U.S. laws. And that’s not all the wrong he has done. There is a difference between what is technically illegal and what is wrong.

Recommended

NBC News reporter wants Libs of TikTok's comment on her inciting a murder
Brett T.

So that's where this is going? "Technically illegal" vs. wrong?


The biggest problem with Hunter's access peddling was that it was illegal; the biggest problem for Democrats is that Joe Biden was involved and the truth is coming out.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HUNTER BIDEN ILLEGAL JOE BIDEN THE ATLANTIC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NBC News reporter wants Libs of TikTok's comment on her inciting a murder
Brett T.
Roseanne Barr SWOONS over 'HOT' new Trump mugshot
justmindy
CNN hosts wonder if it was wise to give Trump this mugshot for fundraising purposes (here it is!)
Doug P.
Nikki and Vivek team up for a great new meme format and it is hilarious
justmindy
Magazine ruminates on 'the mysterious Catholic faith of Ron DeSantis'
Brett T.
Media triggered by Carlos Santana's 'anti-trans rant' about men & women
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
NBC News reporter wants Libs of TikTok's comment on her inciting a murder Brett T.