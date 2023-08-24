MSNBC's GOP debate panel of ex Biden staffers names candidate who won the night and it's a SHOCKER

Everybody's still talking about last night's Republican presidential debate and opinions vary, but for the most objective analysis, as always, we turn to... MSNBC.

Who was the winner last night? And MSNBC analyst and host who used to work for the Biden White House (and still do) say that the winner of the evening was -- ta daaa -- Joe Biden:

MSNBC doing “GOP debate analysis” by having Biden’s former press secretary interviewing Biden’s former chief of staff. They agree that the winner of the night… was Biden.



How embarrassing for anyone who thinks MSNBC is a “news” network. pic.twitter.com/H5MCw7deY7 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) August 24, 2023

In actuality, the real winner last night was anybody not watching MSNBC. That would include Joe Biden, who was probably busy in another spin class or something. Or maybe sleeping.

This took me by total surprise. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) August 24, 2023

It's a shocker and we did NOT expect that from MSNBC (cue massive eye roll).

It's always funny to me how the MSM gives MSNBC a complete pass on behaviors the same reporters would use to condemn Fox News. https://t.co/Gp51XuvDv2 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 24, 2023

MSNBC is on the "approved" political side of things so it's OK when they do it.

Make a rational argument this isn’t state propaganda https://t.co/a350KOwhXt — Nate Bailey (@natebailey11) August 24, 2023

There isn't one.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!