MSNBC's GOP debate panel of ex Biden staffers names candidate who won the night and it's a SHOCKER

Doug P.  |  5:32 PM on August 24, 2023
Journalism meme

Everybody's still talking about last night's Republican presidential debate and opinions vary, but for the most objective analysis, as always, we turn to... MSNBC.

Who was the winner last night? And MSNBC analyst and host who used to work for the Biden White House (and still do) say that the winner of the evening was -- ta daaa -- Joe Biden:

In actuality, the real winner last night was anybody not watching MSNBC. That would include Joe Biden, who was probably busy in another spin class or something. Or maybe sleeping.

It's a shocker and we did NOT expect that from MSNBC (cue massive eye roll).

