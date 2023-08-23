CNN's Dana Bash had dinner with Team Trump and has this to say...
James Rosen has some info on that 'Robert L. Peters' alias used by...
NBC journo gives reason 'MAGA World' doesn't believe Biden got 81 million votes
Jerome Adams shared masking advice and Twitter is NOT having it
Lib in Milwaukee says for proof U.S. is NOT in decline go to...
BREAKING NEWS: Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly dead after plane shot down
Rachel Bitecofer claims creator of 'Libs of Tik Tok' will be next SOS...
I regret to inform you that Dr. Fauci now fancies himself to be...
'You've assaulted us!' Climate protesters anger attendees at Dem governor's Nantucket fund...
Fauci: 'We Are Not Done With Covid'
WH comms director says criticism of Biden is over petting a rescue dog...
Pro DeSantis PAC 'Never Back Down' suspended from Twitter and blames possible mass...
Another shameless & insulting WH brag about 'Bidenomics' gets reality nuked
Morning Joe insists reports Biden got a negative response on Maui are 'shock...

Biden unable to give Russia update because he's been busy 'working out for the last hour and a half'

Doug P.  |  5:22 PM on August 23, 2023
Screenshot

As we told you earlier, there are reports that a plane that crashed in Russia killing nearly a dozen people on board was carrying the leader of the Wagner Group, and was possibly shot down at the direction of Vladimir Putin.

That's big international news, and President Biden says he is now catching up with it. However, earlier when reporters asked Biden about the reports he made it clear he'd been working out for 90 minutes and didn't yet have all the deets:

The media's defending Biden from reports that he fell asleep during a memorial event on Maui Monday, but the White House might be taking the "just watch me" thing a little too far in the other direction now with the sudden "I was at the gym" spin.

Oh, why so skeptical, everybody? Has Biden ever lied to you? Wait, don't bother answering that.

Recommended

James Rosen has some info on that 'Robert L. Peters' alias used by Joe Biden
Brett T.

Sounds about right.

They didn't, apparently. 

That clip from Maui was just "a few moments of solemn prayer" when nobody else was doing so, according to the media.

Appropriate to the occasion.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James Rosen has some info on that 'Robert L. Peters' alias used by Joe Biden
Brett T.
CNN's Dana Bash had dinner with Team Trump and has this to say about the debate
Brett T.
Jerome Adams shared masking advice and Twitter is NOT having it
justmindy
NBC journo gives reason 'MAGA World' doesn't believe Biden got 81 million votes
Doug P.
Lib in Milwaukee says for proof U.S. is NOT in decline go to a flourishing Dem-run city
Doug P.
BREAKING NEWS: Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly dead after plane shot down
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
James Rosen has some info on that 'Robert L. Peters' alias used by Joe Biden Brett T.