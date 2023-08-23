Biden unable to give Russia update because he's been busy 'working out for the last hour and a half'

As we told you earlier, there are reports that a plane that crashed in Russia killing nearly a dozen people on board was carrying the leader of the Wagner Group, and was possibly shot down at the direction of Vladimir Putin.

That's big international news, and President Biden says he is now catching up with it. However, earlier when reporters asked Biden about the reports he made it clear he'd been working out for 90 minutes and didn't yet have all the deets:

"Mr. President, do you have a reaction to the plane crash in Russia?"



BIDEN: "I don't know enough to know the answer. I've been working out for the last hour and a half." pic.twitter.com/d2cng8aANz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 23, 2023

The media's defending Biden from reports that he fell asleep during a memorial event on Maui Monday, but the White House might be taking the "just watch me" thing a little too far in the other direction now with the sudden "I was at the gym" spin.

An hour and an a half workout = nap https://t.co/Iy7YDvcgdd — Mandi (@mandirising) August 23, 2023

"working out"= Napping — FlyNavyDawg (@HereForFootbal5) August 23, 2023

Oh, why so skeptical, everybody? Has Biden ever lied to you? Wait, don't bother answering that.

It’s mid-day on a Wednesday, the country is going to hell, and Joe Biden is working out and sipping a smoothie. https://t.co/5CLZ8ePJmg — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) August 23, 2023

Sounds about right.

I’d hate for major world events to interrupt your vacation https://t.co/SY7fyJDZxb — Joe Knepper (@JoeKnepper) August 23, 2023

They didn't, apparently.

That clip from Maui was just "a few moments of solemn prayer" when nobody else was doing so, according to the media.

Appropriate to the occasion.

