BREAKING NEWS: Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly dead after plane shot down

Apparently, Russia, at the direction of Putin, has shot down a plane carrying the leader of the Wagner Group.

BREAKING:



Russia just shot down a private jet belonging to Prigozhin over the Tver region.



Has Putin killed the leader of the Wagner Group? pic.twitter.com/whDlhgmYAu — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 23, 2023

BREAKING:



BBC confirms that Prigozhin was killed in the plane crash!!! pic.twitter.com/ncHGCwVFTz — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 23, 2023

The BBC confirmed initial reporting.

BREAKING: Private jet carrying Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has crashed with 10 people on board.



No survivors.



Prigozhin was a media favorite back in June when he led led a failed rebellion against Putin.



“Wagner-linked Telegram channel Grey Zone reported the… pic.twitter.com/YuFcUlXGek — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 23, 2023

Clearly, after the failed rebellion, Putin would be looking for revenge.

BREAKING:



Dmitry Utkin, call sign “Wagner” and the founder of the Wagner Group, was also killed along with Prigozhin in the plane crash in Tver.



He was the nr2 of the Wagner Group after Prigozhin. pic.twitter.com/Pnej9siPyM — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 23, 2023

Reportedly, not only was Prigozhin killed, but also the second in the Leadership structure.

BREAKING:



A second plane owned by Prigozhin just landed at the Ostafyevo airport near Moscow.



Wagner supporters are hoping that Prigozhin cheated death by boarding that plane instead.



pic.twitter.com/P8D1kRzmns — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 23, 2023

RUSSIAN CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY SAYS PRIGOZHIN WAS ON LIST OF PASSENGERS OF THE CRASHED PLANE - TASS — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) August 23, 2023

Clearly, some supporters are holding out hope he may still be alive and cheated death. As reporting is so fresh, it is hard to determine what is true and what is conjecture.

He had all his top lieutenants on the same plane as him?



Come on, I’m nowhere near a two-bit military junta warlord and even *I* know not to do that https://t.co/Qnzfglo6Qu — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) August 23, 2023

Betrayal is punished twofold — Ramesh Saxena (@Docktus_) August 23, 2023

Crazy how many accidents happen in Russia, especially to people who create problems for Putin https://t.co/hanh8kh3gG — Sam (@SamMufc7) August 23, 2023

He likely won't even try to deny it.

He signed his death warrant with that mutiny against Putin. https://t.co/X5IEtkKWIE — miima (@HA_Oyofo) August 23, 2023

This was coming, not surprised at all. #Putin is a dictator and unafraid to eliminate people! https://t.co/g4MYS5Fc7d — ammar_b (@ammarhb87) August 23, 2023

They killed Prigozhin; no surprise there. They figured 'falling out a window' was not high enough. https://t.co/nAfhyItuVH — Yoda4DeSantis (Michael Openshaw) (@mopenshaw) August 23, 2023

Honestly, I saw this coming. Did Prigozhin seriously think that Putin would forget the coup attempt? https://t.co/OUS1YTFY5a — KaiserBob (@NickGra69335736) August 23, 2023

If he was going to start a coup he should have just went through with it till the end lol. After he called it off it was a matter of time before he would wind up dead. https://t.co/7lwXbViDcd — PA-12 Republican (@IanfromPA12) August 23, 2023

If you come for the king, you best not miss. Unfortunately for Prigozhin, he did and it appears he paid for that mistake with his life.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!











