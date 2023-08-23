Lib in Milwaukee says for proof U.S. is NOT in decline go to...
BREAKING NEWS: Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly dead after plane shot down

justmindy  |  2:53 PM on August 23, 2023

Apparently, Russia, at the direction of Putin, has shot down a plane carrying the leader of the Wagner Group. 

The BBC confirmed initial reporting.

Clearly, after the failed rebellion, Putin would be looking for revenge.

Reportedly, not only was Prigozhin killed, but also the second in the Leadership structure.

Clearly, some supporters are holding out hope he may still be alive and cheated death. As reporting is so fresh, it is hard to determine what is true and what is conjecture.

He likely won't even try to deny it.

If you come for the king, you best not miss. Unfortunately for Prigozhin, he did and it appears he paid for that mistake with his life.

