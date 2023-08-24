Magazine ruminates on 'the mysterious Catholic faith of Ron DeSantis'
CNN hosts wonder if it was wise to give Trump this mugshot for fundraising purposes (here it is!)

Doug P.  |  9:55 PM on August 24, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump turned himself in at the Fulton County, Georgia courthouse today, and he was booked, fingerprinted, and had a mugshot taken. 

Meanwhile, CNN seems to be having regrets, thinking all this Trump persecution could backfire in some way:

Donald Trump posted to Truth Social that he had this mugshot taken at the Fulton County Courthouse Thursday evening. Here's the post:

That's definitely going to end up on some Trump campaign hats and t-shirts.

Update: 

Trump has returned to Twitter!


*** 

