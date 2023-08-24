CNN hosts wonder if it was wise to give Trump this mugshot for fundraising purposes (here it is!)

Former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump turned himself in at the Fulton County, Georgia courthouse today, and he was booked, fingerprinted, and had a mugshot taken.

Meanwhile, CNN seems to be having regrets, thinking all this Trump persecution could backfire in some way:

CNN's Kaitlan Collins & Sara Murray whine Trump will use his mugshot to raise money for his campaign and wonder if it's a good idea for him to be given one. pic.twitter.com/2xTGYQpgFc — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) August 24, 2023

Donald Trump posted to Truth Social that he had this mugshot taken at the Fulton County Courthouse Thursday evening. Here's the post:

That's definitely going to end up on some Trump campaign hats and t-shirts.

Update:

Trump has returned to Twitter!





