Former President Trump booked into Fulton County jail

We've skipped the footage of Donald Trump getting off Trump Force One and of his motorcade headed to the Fulton County jail, but #TrumpMugShot has been trending on X all day. It's probably a day a great number of people have been waiting for, although Trump will probably end up selling mugs with his mug shot on it.

We're hearing that he's just been booked:

BREAKING: Former U.S. President Donald Trump booked into Fulton County jail pic.twitter.com/pXZsqlLzpX — BNO News (@BNONews) August 24, 2023

Couldn’t care less about Trump.



Even though it’s partly politically-motivated, some of Trump’s behaviours and comments are unacceptable and unforgivable.



Period.#DeSantis pic.twitter.com/vnzaImwcKT — Biz Booster HQ - #Brexit #UK #EU #USA (@bizboosterHQ) August 24, 2023

Most people in the replies don't believe he weighs 215 lbs.

This is American History right before our eyes. Wow. Comedic but CRAZY pic.twitter.com/SI6qPw76DD — ⚡️ (@nickitellem) August 24, 2023

Congrats on guaranteeing Trump's re-election. — Raz R (@raz_rodgers) August 24, 2023

Sick. The libs engaging in this are sick and destroying our nation. — Lex_571 (@Lex_491) August 24, 2023

This just won Trump the presidency. Stupid move. — justin (@JustInHere2021) August 24, 2023

What is happening to Donald Trump right now should be condemned in the strongest possible terms by EVERY American.



I was in that jail yesterday. It makes me MAD that he will be subjected to that place and treated worse than actual violent criminals in Fulton County. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 24, 2023

All of this that has been done to you and Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani, and everybody is all because this one district attorney is obsessed with becoming a star. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 24, 2023

This is a tragic day — Deepa𝕏 (@realdeepakterra) August 24, 2023

Totally agree and my heart is breaking for what is going on in our country right now.🥲🙏 — Pug Mom (@WendyE11977984) August 24, 2023

Regardless if you love or hate the man, every American should be outraged by this extreme biased indictments of everyone charged. If they will arrest a former president, then they will arrest you! — Hunter Mayberry (@realHMayberry) August 24, 2023

Exactly. Fanni is a fraud and I hope she ends up there behind bars — Dan (@PupTurd) August 24, 2023

He isn't actually in jail is he? — Tim Charles (@TimCharles72) August 24, 2023

He's going to post $200,000 bond, although some have said he should have gone to prison to raise his numbers even higher.

This is so terrible I feel so bad this is even happening. Another dark day in America. — David Burton (@notrub73) August 24, 2023

Is this the mugshot everyone's been waiting for? Expect to see it a lot on MSNBC:

BREAKING: Donald Trumps Mugshot has officially been released pic.twitter.com/yefQVrVgsv — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) August 24, 2023





