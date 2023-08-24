Gov. Kathy Hochul claims New York has shouldered the burden of migrants 'alone...
Former President Trump booked into Fulton County jail

Brett T.  |  8:15 PM on August 24, 2023
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

We've skipped the footage of Donald Trump getting off Trump Force One and of his motorcade headed to the Fulton County jail, but #TrumpMugShot has been trending on X all day. It's probably a day a great number of people have been waiting for, although Trump will probably end up selling mugs with his mug shot on it.

We're hearing that he's just been booked:

Most people in the replies don't believe he weighs 215 lbs.

He's going to post $200,000 bond, although some have said he should have gone to prison to raise his numbers even higher.

Is this the mugshot everyone's been waiting for? Expect to see it a lot on MSNBC:


