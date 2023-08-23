Lib in Milwaukee says for proof U.S. is NOT in decline go to a flourishing Dem-run city

The Republican debate will take place tonight in Milwaukee, and that means that some Democrats will also be in the area to give a pitch for their party while the GOP candidates, minus Trump, discuss the issues.

This pitch from a Democrat who is in Milwaukee for living in Dem-run cities is making some eyes roll big time:

DNC surrogate in Milwaukee:



"I would suggest that anybody who thinks that this country is in decline — come to cities! Because Democrat mayors all across the nation are creating great places where people want to be!" pic.twitter.com/Ektwb7mwFi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 23, 2023

Seriously?

Yes, seriously:

DNC surrogate in Milwaukee: “I would suggest that anybody who thinks that this country is in decline — come to cities! Because Democrat mayors all across the nation are creating great places where people want to be!"



Does anyone actually believe that? 😂pic.twitter.com/OVFbDe7c8p — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) August 23, 2023

Ok, let's start with the city where she made that statement:

Are large Dem-run cities gaining population, or losing it? Maybe somebody can ask her that question.

They must own shares in funeral homes. — Noah Fencebutt (@Noah_Fencebutt) August 23, 2023

Yeah, so much so that millions are fleeing big Democrat-run cities across the country in droves https://t.co/U4PMyXTdGE — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) August 23, 2023

They just can't stop hoping you believe their claims over your lying eyes.

Why would ANY MAYOR of any city allow their streets to look like this?



Oh right, because they’re Democrats. https://t.co/vPkgWTm4Oj — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) August 23, 2023

As usual, they hope everybody's stupid.

wait until she learns about crime https://t.co/NgvYIHVana — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) August 23, 2023

Wow! Lying has 100% become the Dems platform. https://t.co/DPiubMkFad — Papa Chaz/OldCatfish🇺🇸 (@oldcatfish77) August 23, 2023

The Biden White House leads the way when it comes to gaslighting.

