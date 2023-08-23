Lib in Milwaukee says for proof U.S. is NOT in decline go to a flourishing Dem-run city

BREAKING NEWS: Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly dead after plane shot down
Doug P.  |  3:34 PM on August 23, 2023

The Republican debate will take place tonight in Milwaukee, and that means that some Democrats will also be in the area to give a pitch for their party while the GOP candidates, minus Trump, discuss the issues.

This pitch from a Democrat who is in Milwaukee for living in Dem-run cities is making some eyes roll big time:

Seriously? 

Yes, seriously:

Ok, let's start with the city where she made that statement:

Are large Dem-run cities gaining population, or losing it? Maybe somebody can ask her that question. 

justmindy

They just can't stop hoping you believe their claims over your lying eyes.

As usual, they hope everybody's stupid.

The Biden White House leads the way when it comes to gaslighting.

