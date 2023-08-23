Lib in Milwaukee says for proof U.S. is NOT in decline go to a flourishing Dem-run city

The Republican debate will take place tonight in Milwaukee, and that means that some Democrats will also be in the area to give a pitch for their party while the GOP candidates, minus Trump, discuss the issues.
This pitch from a Democrat who is in Milwaukee for living in Dem-run cities is making some eyes roll big time:
DNC surrogate in Milwaukee:— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 23, 2023
"I would suggest that anybody who thinks that this country is in decline — come to cities! Because Democrat mayors all across the nation are creating great places where people want to be!" pic.twitter.com/Ektwb7mwFi
Seriously?
Yes, seriously:
DNC surrogate in Milwaukee: “I would suggest that anybody who thinks that this country is in decline — come to cities! Because Democrat mayors all across the nation are creating great places where people want to be!"— Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) August 23, 2023
Does anyone actually believe that? 😂pic.twitter.com/OVFbDe7c8p
Ok, let's start with the city where she made that statement:
This was Milwaukee last weekend. https://t.co/eqWvA8iKEa pic.twitter.com/z9T48ig3aX— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 23, 2023
Oh really? https://t.co/8nxlAaqu13 pic.twitter.com/Ed64TbJi7K— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 23, 2023
Are large Dem-run cities gaining population, or losing it? Maybe somebody can ask her that question.
They must own shares in funeral homes.— Noah Fencebutt (@Noah_Fencebutt) August 23, 2023
Yeah, so much so that millions are fleeing big Democrat-run cities across the country in droves https://t.co/U4PMyXTdGE— Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) August 23, 2023
They just can't stop hoping you believe their claims over your lying eyes.
August 23, 2023
Why would ANY MAYOR of any city allow their streets to look like this?— Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) August 23, 2023
Oh right, because they’re Democrats. https://t.co/vPkgWTm4Oj
here is a simple google search: https://t.co/3NtpzcLln2 pic.twitter.com/6WklJr8vFg— Emma Moore (@emmaheussner) August 23, 2023
As usual, they hope everybody's stupid.
wait until she learns about crime https://t.co/NgvYIHVana— Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) August 23, 2023
Wow! Lying has 100% become the Dems platform. https://t.co/DPiubMkFad— Papa Chaz/OldCatfish🇺🇸 (@oldcatfish77) August 23, 2023
The Biden White House leads the way when it comes to gaslighting.
***
