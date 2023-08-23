Another shameless & insulting WH brag about 'Bidenomics' gets reality nuked

The Biden White House has only one strategy when it comes to convincing everybody the economy is going great: Gaslighting and hoping everybody's stupid.

Team Biden is still claiming that you're paying less for everything when in fact you're paying more for everything, but they're not going to quit until you're bankrupt from all the money they're saving you:

It's beyond pathetic at this point. Nobody actually believes that.

Literally nothing costs less https://t.co/RrJSJnVOP8 — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) August 23, 2023

It's literally insulting how they think if those words are circled or underlined that'll make you believe the claim. Maybe people should send the White House their grocery receipts from three years ago compared to today with the total amount spent circled and underlined.

Karine is just mocking us all at this point. https://t.co/By2SKk7wzb — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 23, 2023

Does KJP giggle when she puts out social media posts from White House accounts that are such huge lies?

Biden himself admitted recently that the "Inflation Reduction Act" had nothing to do with reducing inflation, not that you didn't already know that.

We know they are lying.



They know they are lying.



They know that we know they are lying.



Yet they continue to lie.



That’s Bidenomics. https://t.co/uMGBzkTmB4 — Mitchell 🚀 (@MitchellHODL) August 23, 2023

Pretty much.

Bribenomics — Lisa Christine (@LisaChristine66) August 23, 2023

The economy is going great for SOME people, including "The Big Guy." The rest of us, maybe not so much.

No, you are not lowering costs.

Inflation continues to rise and it's hurting us. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 22, 2023

"Lowering costs." Puh-LEEZE.

