Morning Joe insists reports Biden got a negative response on Maui are 'shock...
Climate scientist explains how she's dealing with extreme climate grief
Antifa, trans activists clash with parents' rights group in Los Angeles
WaPo's Philip Bump says Republicans more likely to believe false things about COVID,...
Don't even bother to ask ... you can shove your mask
Gene Wu stands up for teacher fired for reading trans picture book to...
MSNBC: Parade of Trump co-defendants begin to surrender … but stick to their...
Matthew Ygelsias provides cover for President Biden's Maui visit
Deputy Secretary of Defense wants our armed forces to be prepared - for...
New Jersey students learn about climate change in ceramics and gym classes
President Biden isn't too sleepy to smile for some selfies with first responders
So ... Biden's OUT?! CNN suddenly 'perplexed' by corrupt DOJ covering for Biden...
Joe Biden Gets Ruthlessly Mocked for Disastrous Hawaii Trip
Sorry Vivek Ramaswamy fans, but I'm starting to wonder if SOMETHING might be...

Another shameless & insulting WH brag about 'Bidenomics' gets reality nuked

Doug P.  |  10:58 AM on August 23, 2023
Twitchy

The Biden White House has only one strategy when it comes to convincing everybody the economy is going great: Gaslighting and hoping everybody's stupid.

Team Biden is still claiming that you're paying less for everything when in fact you're paying more for everything, but they're not going to quit until you're bankrupt from all the money they're saving you:

It's beyond pathetic at this point. Nobody actually believes that.

It's literally insulting how they think if those words are circled or underlined that'll make you believe the claim. Maybe people should send the White House their grocery receipts from three years ago compared to today with the total amount spent circled and underlined.

Does KJP giggle when she puts out social media posts from White House accounts that are such huge lies?

Biden himself admitted recently that the "Inflation Reduction Act" had nothing to do with reducing inflation, not that you didn't already know that.

Recommended

Morning Joe insists reports Biden got a negative response on Maui are 'shock opera nonsense'
Doug P.

Pretty much.

The economy is going great for SOME people, including "The Big Guy." The rest of us, maybe not so much.

"Lowering costs." Puh-LEEZE.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Morning Joe insists reports Biden got a negative response on Maui are 'shock opera nonsense'
Doug P.
Climate scientist explains how she's dealing with extreme climate grief
Brett T.
John Hayward goes scorched-EARTH on Democrats LINING their pockets with 'social justice' in EPIC thread
Sam J.
WaPo's Philip Bump says Republicans more likely to believe false things about COVID, vaccines
Brett T.
'We are DONE!' Megyn Kelly takes MAN who thinks he's a chick APART for trying to silence female athlete
Sam J.
So ... Biden's OUT?! CNN suddenly 'perplexed' by corrupt DOJ covering for Biden 'Crime' Family (watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Morning Joe insists reports Biden got a negative response on Maui are 'shock opera nonsense' Doug P.