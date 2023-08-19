Riley Gaines 'didn't say a word' in this video but says TikTok removed...
Biden says 'America First' policies made the country weaker

Doug P.  |  1:55 PM on August 19, 2023
Meme screenshot

Before Joe Biden took office he promised that if he were to end up in the White House the days of Donald Trump's "America First" policies were over. He wasn't joking and he's certainly moved America farther down the list -- perhaps not quite "America Last" yet but he's getting us there rapidly.

Yesterday while taking some questions after brokering a historic peace deal between the U.S., South Korea and Japan, Biden was asked about one of his predecessor's policies, and he made something clear that we already knew:

Well, there it is! Does Biden even know or care what that sounds like?

If it makes the Biden White House feel better, it certainly no longer feels like America is "first" so he's fulfilled that promise.

Not only is this administration implying that, but their policies are making it happen.

"Bidenomics" is helping achieve his goal. 

*** 

