Biden says 'America First' policies made the country weaker

Before Joe Biden took office he promised that if he were to end up in the White House the days of Donald Trump's "America First" policies were over. He wasn't joking and he's certainly moved America farther down the list -- perhaps not quite "America Last" yet but he's getting us there rapidly.

Yesterday while taking some questions after brokering a historic peace deal between the U.S., South Korea and Japan, Biden was asked about one of his predecessor's policies, and he made something clear that we already knew:

US President Biden says the 'America first' policy made the country weaker, not stronger.pic.twitter.com/KD0UN20JX4 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 18, 2023

Well, there it is! Does Biden even know or care what that sounds like?

Biden says "America first" policies make the United States "weaker, not stronger" pic.twitter.com/A0VYyCD2nd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 18, 2023

If it makes the Biden White House feel better, it certainly no longer feels like America is "first" so he's fulfilled that promise.

He's implying we should have an 'America last' policy? — Etherean Maximus ⚔️ (@EthereanMaximus) August 18, 2023

Not only is this administration implying that, but their policies are making it happen.

Putting our own country first makes us "weaker" https://t.co/ef6NCaASkV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 18, 2023

They aren’t hiding it folks! It is America last! https://t.co/e1Rx6eVD1F — Patriota (@Patriota_81) August 19, 2023

"Bidenomics" is helping achieve his goal.

***

