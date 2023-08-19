Biden superfan cheers president for brokering peace between US, Japan & South Korea

President Biden met with the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Friday and the public portion of the summit ended in inspirational fashion:

Biden forgets to unplug his earpiece after his "press conference," then walks away without shaking hands with the other two leaders pic.twitter.com/4rmfuHu4Fh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 18, 2023

After that, Biden was off to Lake Tahoe for a vacation after a few other exhausting vacations:

Biden takes no questions as he leaves for another weeklong vacation — this time in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.



Since taking office, Biden has spent 373 days — 39.7% of his presidency — on vacation. pic.twitter.com/k1By3FOtr2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 19, 2023

Biden will reportedly visit Maui on Monday, but back to the topic of the president's Camp David meeting with the leaders of Japan and South Korea, people might not realize how historic it was. We were certainly unaware of Friday's meeting's place in history until seeing it framed this way:

🚨 Wow. History is being made right now at Camp David as President Biden brokers peace and cooperation between the United States, South Korea and Japan.



Who is president matters, folks. These things just don't happen. This is because of the decades of experience and wisdom of… pic.twitter.com/yZ2TMchwL9 — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) August 18, 2023

How long will it take for the White House to pick up on that angle? They'll take the "wins" anywhere they can get them.

So you’re telling me Biden brokered a peace deal between three VERY friendly countries?



What a legend 🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 19, 2023

At long last, the hostilities have ended thanks to President Peters... er, Biden.

“wisdom of President Biden”



First time in history those words appeared in a sentence. Also, thank goodness the war between Japan and South Korea has finally ended. https://t.co/eCDnLeUJvF — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 19, 2023

Was there another war of which I was unaware? https://t.co/EIHBSfYZoq — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) August 19, 2023

Amazing that Biden has single-handedly



*checks notes*



Stopped the war between Japan and Korea https://t.co/vi5DiANgCr — Andrew Kloster (@ARKloster) August 19, 2023

Finally! The war between these three nations is ending! Peace in our time! When will the POW exchanges occur so that families can be reunited?



If Biden can broker peace between the U.S., Canada, and the UK after this he will deserve a Nobel Peace Prize! https://t.co/ChYEFYYfkU — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) August 19, 2023

They might as well go ahead and add Biden to Mt. Rushmore now!

Rumor has it they were at one point arguing over what to order on the pizza but ended up agreeing on something so maybe that counts as brokering peace.

