Biden superfan cheers president for brokering peace between US, Japan & South Korea

Doug P.  |  9:38 AM on August 19, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Biden met with the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Friday and the public portion of the summit ended in inspirational fashion:  

After that, Biden was off to Lake Tahoe for a vacation after a few other exhausting vacations:

Biden will reportedly visit Maui on Monday, but back to the topic of the president's Camp David meeting with the leaders of Japan and South Korea, people might not realize how historic it was. We were certainly unaware of Friday's meeting's place in history until seeing it framed this way:

How long will it take for the White House to pick up on that angle? They'll take the "wins" anywhere they can get them.

Doug P.

At long last, the hostilities have ended thanks to President Peters... er, Biden.

They might as well go ahead and add Biden to Mt. Rushmore now!

Rumor has it they were at one point arguing over what to order on the pizza but ended up agreeing on something so maybe that counts as brokering peace.

*** 

Biden superfan's defense & pic of 'good and decent family man' earns addendums

***

