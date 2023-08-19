Biden says 'America First' policies made the country weaker
Riley Gaines 'didn't say a word' in this video but says TikTok removed...
George Takei knows why you might not support billions going to Ukraine -...
Biden paying billionaire 'fair market value' to rent his Lake Tahoe home for...
Chicago City Council member backs 'The Purge'-style idea to control shootings
Biden superfan cheers president for brokering peace between US, Japan & South Korea
'Time to put up (sign) or shut up' Kevin Sorbo may have...
CBS News posts, deletes a hilarious mistake when referring to Biden
A Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer shares his vision for a Nerf-gun movie and we’re...
Wajahat Ali blames GOP and 'Moms for Liberty' because Muslims are adhering to...
Oh honey, NO! Women DRAG Tammy Duckworth for claiming they're 'forced to defend...
Glenn Greenwald BLASTS 'single worst warmonger in America' Bill Kristol for new org...
Will Google and Apple save the block feature on Twitter/X?
Breakout star Oliver Anthony won't be a 'rich man' as he rejects $8...

Maui tragedy proves nobody who puts 'equity' first should be in charge of ANYTHING... EVER

Doug P.  |  3:15 PM on August 19, 2023
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

A couple of days ago we had a story about how Deputy Director M. Kaleo Manuel of the Hawaii Commission on Water Resource Management had a delayed response to a request for water to be used to put out Maui wildfires that were rapidly growing out of control.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported:

On the day after the fire, the West Maui Land Co. Inc. sent a letter to Deputy Director M. Kaleo Manuel of the Hawaii Commission on Water Resource Management, or CWRM, describing the events and communication problems that resulted in delaying the diversion of streams to fill reservoirs with water being made available to fight the fire….

According to the letter, although the initial fire was contained at 9 a.m., there were reports of fallen power lines, fierce winds, outages and low reservoir levels, prompting the company to reach out to the commission to request approval to divert more water from streams so it could store as much water as possible for fire control.

Instead of approving the request, CWRM asked the company whether the Maui Fire Department had requested permission to dip into the reservoirs and directed it to first inquire with the downstream user to ensure that his loi and other uses would not be impacted by a temporary reduction of water supply.

The New York Post is among those reporting that the delay in responding to the request for water was more than five hours.

The reason? Reportedly, a concern about "equity":

Recommended

Riley Gaines 'didn't say a word' in this video but says TikTok removed it anyway
Doug P.

The result of that concern about "equity" was horrific.

From the New York Post

Access to water should be predicated on “conversations about equity,” according to the Hawaii official under fire for delaying access to water during the Maui wildfires.

M. Kaleo Manuel, former deputy director of the Hawaii Commission on Water Resource Management, waited for more than five hours to release water during the wildfires that devastated Maui, according to reports.

Nobody who makes "equity" a priority should ever be in charge of anything... ever.

Meanwhile many on the Left and in the media will continue to try and at least partly blame "climate change." Ironically the progressive approach to "solving" that problem might have contributed to making this wildfire tragedy far worse.

The Left has "solutions" to invented problems that end up causing catastrophes they blame on the invented problem, then call for more of their "solutions." It's a self-perpetuating circle of insanity and must be stopped.

Biden is currently at the Lake Tahoe home of billionaire Dem donor and climate change alarmist Tom Steyer, so you see where this is going.

Will anybody be held accountable, or will the political Left be too afraid of where that could lead?

The "punishment" was, at least initially, getting transferred:

Just... wow.

This is also worth noting:

A former Obama Foundation leader -- part of a program by the former President’s non-profit to help participants with coaching and “practical skill building for social change” — Manuel said he considered water an important tool for social justice.

Why are we not surprised?

To create a country where the "equity" crowd doesn't end up in positions of authority, first people have to stop voting for the politicians who put them in those positions.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Riley Gaines 'didn't say a word' in this video but says TikTok removed it anyway
Doug P.
George Takei knows why you might not support billions going to Ukraine - Russians
Gordon Kushner
Biden paying billionaire 'fair market value' to rent his Lake Tahoe home for week
Doug P.
Biden says 'America First' policies made the country weaker
Doug P.
Biden superfan cheers president for brokering peace between US, Japan & South Korea
Doug P.
CBS News posts, deletes a hilarious mistake when referring to Biden
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Riley Gaines 'didn't say a word' in this video but says TikTok removed it anyway Doug P.