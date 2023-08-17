John Kirby tells CNN Gold Star families' accounts of botched Afghan withdrawal aren't accurate

Trump calls off his Monday press conference on 'Stolen' election
Doug P.  |  9:38 PM on August 17, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was completed just over two years ago, and the Biden White House wasn't eager to highlight that on social media for some reason. 

It was a total disaster.

Fast forward two years, and earlier this month Rep. Darrell Issa held a forum in California featuring testimony from Gold Star families whose loved ones were killed during the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

The testimony was heartbreaking and maddening, especially those talking about how the Biden White House called the withdrawal a great success while it was obviously anything but: 

"You all need to resign immediately." 

That would be nice but accountability is nowhere to be found within this current administration. 

Thursday on CNN, John Kirby was asked about the disastrous day the Afghanistan withdrawal was completed, and he obviously decided to continue pitching the Biden admin's BS about it being a relative success:

Ah, OK then...

They can't fully pin that one on Trump so it's time to just try and move on, so it seems.

Is Biden willing to meet with these Gold Star families?

So that's a "no."

Kirby seems to have sold his soul to cover for this incompetent administration. 

*** 

