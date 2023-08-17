John Kirby tells CNN Gold Star families' accounts of botched Afghan withdrawal aren't accurate

The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was completed just over two years ago, and the Biden White House wasn't eager to highlight that on social media for some reason.

2 years ago today:



CHAOS at Kabul Airport because of Joe Biden's political decision and catastrophically executed withdrawal from Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/k3ehUNgC5u — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 16, 2023

It was a total disaster.

Fast forward two years, and earlier this month Rep. Darrell Issa held a forum in California featuring testimony from Gold Star families whose loved ones were killed during the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

The testimony was heartbreaking and maddening, especially those talking about how the Biden White House called the withdrawal a great success while it was obviously anything but:

Christy Shamblin, whose daughter-in-law, Sgt. Nicole Gee, was killed during Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal:



“To call it a ‘success’ is an ultimate disrespect for the very people who deserve every ounce of respect that we can give them.” pic.twitter.com/SBk3KHrbLh — GOP (@GOP) August 7, 2023

"You all need to resign immediately."

That would be nice but accountability is nowhere to be found within this current administration.

Gold Star families being given the opportunity to speak before Congress. Nearly all MSM won't air it.



Afghanistan withdrawal is the most incompetent & politically-driven debacle in US military history.



Powerful remarks on event they want you to forget. pic.twitter.com/pOOv5z0E1F — BarleyPop (@MikePilbean) August 7, 2023

Thursday on CNN, John Kirby was asked about the disastrous day the Afghanistan withdrawal was completed, and he obviously decided to continue pitching the Biden admin's BS about it being a relative success:

On CNN Thursday, John Kirby claimed that there was nothing that could have been done to prevent the attack that killed more than a dozen U.S. servicemembers at the Kabul airport (and many others). This is a claim that many others dispute: Biden spokesman John Kirby responds to criticism of the botched Afghanistan withdrawal — including from the Gold Star mom of fallen Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover:



"There wasn't much that could've been done to prevent that attack from coming, as tragic as it was." pic.twitter.com/vMfmuDuxvj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 17, 2023

Ah, OK then...

Remember when questioning Gold Star families was a national media outrage for weeks on end. https://t.co/sG9IMrqxJr — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 18, 2023

They can't fully pin that one on Trump so it's time to just try and move on, so it seems.

Is Biden willing to meet with these Gold Star families?

"Do you think Pres. Biden is willing to meet with any of these Gold Star families or talk publicly more about what happened at Abbey Gate?"



JOHN KIRBY: "He certainly has talked about Afghanistan and the decision to withdrawal and the evacuation and how it was conducted." pic.twitter.com/iWbwxJ4LpH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 17, 2023

So that's a "no."

Gross. What a liar.



Admiral Kirby used to be the only one in that administration I could respect until he started to shill for them re: Afghanistan.



Just gross. — K. L. March (@two_bysea) August 17, 2023

Kirby seems to have sold his soul to cover for this incompetent administration.

