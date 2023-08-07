Gold Star Families give heartbreaking (and maddening) accounts of Biden's botched Afghanistan exit

In the summer of 2021, after the tragic and botched withdrawal from Afghanistan was obviously anything but a "success," President Biden said that's exactly what it was:

That was a huge slap in the face to the families of the servicemembers lost that day, but it got even worse after that.

Today Rep. Darrell Issa had a forum in California featuring Gold Star Families:

I'm convening a public hearing on the Afghanistan withdrawal deaths. For almost two years, the Gold Star Families of the fallen in Afghanistan have waited for answers and accountability for the loss of their loved ones – and they have waited long enough.https://t.co/6bHa5CGYY0 — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) August 3, 2023

This is hard to watch, but it’s important to hear directly from the loved ones of the 13 brave servicemembers murdered during the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal b/c the Biden admin wanted a talking point ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. https://t.co/m8gJtXzyls — Meara (@MillennialOther) August 7, 2023

RIGHT NOW: I am in Escondido where Mayor @Dwhite1904 is hosting #C48’s @repdarrellissa for an Afghanistan Gold Star Families Public Forum, where family members of those killed during Biden’s chaotic withdrawal are speaking jointly for the first time



(1/xx) pic.twitter.com/jbRpV73IPG — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) August 7, 2023

It's safe to assume that NONE of this will be shown on any of the network nightly newscasts:

"I will fight until my last breath to get to the truth" -Coral Briseno, mother of fallen Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez



"We deserve the truth" -Alicia Lopez, mother of fallen Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez



Listening to the Gold Star families demand answers today was 💔 pic.twitter.com/sl7le6Zits — Hannah Williams (@Hannah0923CW) August 7, 2023

Please Retweet...



Wow! Watching the Gold Star Families on @FoxNews at the hearing @DarrellIssa is holding in California is absolutely heart-wrenching and disturbing. One of the most disturbing is this mother revealing the bold faced & heartless lie President Biden said to her as… pic.twitter.com/XpN7K5iAu3 — Todd Headlee (@ToddHeadleeAZ) August 7, 2023

Accountability is being demanded but so far none has been delivered:

Gold Star Mother Kelly Barnett, whose son, Staff Sgt. Darin Hoover, was killed during Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal:



“I want justice. I want accountability.” pic.twitter.com/TjdqIdlbaf — GOP (@GOP) August 7, 2023

Christy Shamblin, whose daughter-in-law, Sgt. Nicole Gee, was killed during Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal:



“To call it a ‘success’ is an ultimate disrespect for the very people who deserve every ounce of respect that we can give them.” pic.twitter.com/SBk3KHrbLh — GOP (@GOP) August 7, 2023

Gold Star families being given the opportunity to speak before Congress. Nearly all MSM won't air it.



Afghanistan withdrawal is the most incompetent & politically-driven debacle in US military history.



Powerful remarks on event they want you to forget. pic.twitter.com/pOOv5z0E1F — BarleyPop (@MikePilbean) August 7, 2023

Meanwhile, the Biden White House can always count on CNN & MSNBC:

Gold Star families making impassioned, historic statements about the horrendous leadership decisions…beginning with the commander in chief…that led to the preventable deaths of their children. CNN has a segment on about World Cup soccer. That says it all. pic.twitter.com/92nyycSZFg — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) August 7, 2023

The testimony of these Gold Star families who lost children in the tragic Afghanistan exit is powerful, emotional, and incredibly important.



MSNBC & CNN should have covered this testimony. (The several times I checked, they were not).



Every American should see it. — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 7, 2023

They can't blame it on Trump (not that it hasn't been tried) so they've chosen to just ignore the story.

***

