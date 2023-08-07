Kayleigh McEnany spots predictable media disinterest in Gold Star Families hammering Biden...
EEK! The MYSTERY female airline passenger has been identified and Twitter is ABUZZ
SHOCKA! San Francisco woman CRYING on TikTok about how dangerous her city...
10 Voters Describe Joe Biden As an Animal
Even the Leftist media seems irritated with Biden pretending he doesn't hear their...
Nancy Pelosi's warning about what Trump would bring to the WH makes irony...
Sam Stein tries shaming the Right for 'being too into politics' with US...
Biden-Harris campaign staffer says once we stop being so racist and sexist Kamala's...
Rep. Jim Jordan drops a Facebook Files thread showing 'FBI lied about meeting...
Sharyl Attkisson serves Mike Pence a nice refreshing glass of STFU juice for...
Here's how much time the network Sunday shows devoted to the Devon Archer...
Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture tries to make J.K. Rowling UNDESIRABLE NUMBER ONE!
The New York Times Proves Biden Lied About Weaponization
'Give Harry's the Bud Light treatment'! Tweeps call for boycott after offensive 'trans'...

Gold Star Families give heartbreaking (and maddening) accounts of Biden's botched Afghanistan exit

Doug P.  |  3:53 PM on August 07, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

In the summer of 2021, after the tragic and botched withdrawal from Afghanistan was obviously anything but a "success," President Biden said that's exactly what it was:

That was a huge slap in the face to the families of the servicemembers lost that day, but it got even worse after that. 

Today Rep. Darrell Issa had a forum in California featuring Gold Star Families:

It's safe to assume that NONE of this will be shown on any of the network nightly newscasts:

Recommended

EEK! The MYSTERY female airline passenger has been identified and Twitter is ABUZZ
justmindy

Accountability is being demanded but so far none has been delivered:

Meanwhile, the Biden White House can always count on CNN & MSNBC:

They can't blame it on Trump (not that it hasn't been tried) so they've chosen to just ignore the story. 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

EEK! The MYSTERY female airline passenger has been identified and Twitter is ABUZZ
justmindy
SHOCKA! San Francisco woman CRYING on TikTok about how dangerous her city is VOTED for it (screenshot)
Sam J.
Sam Stein tries shaming the Right for 'being too into politics' with US Women's soccer team and HOOBOY
Sam J.
LOL! YAAAS! Antifa brags about going to Sturgis to shut it down and PLEASE GOD, LET THIS HAPPEN
Sam J.
Sharyl Attkisson serves Mike Pence a nice refreshing glass of STFU juice for playing up his VICTIM status
Sam J.
Kayleigh McEnany spots predictable media disinterest in Gold Star Families hammering Biden admin
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
EEK! The MYSTERY female airline passenger has been identified and Twitter is ABUZZ justmindy