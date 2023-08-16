Joe Biden asks audience to name ONE objective at which he's failed
Joyce Carol Oates says David Brooks misses the old days of 'family fun...
Guns to be *banned at Michigan Capitol (*Exceptions apply)
Rolling Stone writer constructs far-right hero narrative about Tiffany Gomas, disproven in...
‘Vote for the crook. It’s important.’ What is REALLY going on in the...
David Hogg gets the Community Notes treatment over voter registration
Just when we think the world can not get any dumber, a psychologist...
Fulton County DA's requested Trump trial date again proves it's ALL about politics
Big Scoop! Biden's ice cream joke wasn't UN-CONE-STITUTIONAL but parents didn't CONE-DONE...
President 'no comment' Biden will now interrupt upcoming vacay long enough to visit...
Yuck! Desperate times call for creepy John Podesta trying to pull the wool...
WOW! Marjorie Taylor Greene TEASES the possibility of pairing up with Trump
Budweiser unveils new 'MANLY man's can' (all good now?)
The governor whose policies have caused THIS has a proposal to make us...

The 'State Media Question of the Day™' goes to this 'journalism' doozy for John Podesta

Doug P.  |  6:32 PM on August 16, 2023
Journalism meme

As we told you earlier, the Biden White House decided to try and have different people tell lies today in the hopes that would make Americans think the economy is doing better than it really is. The result was another round of insulting gaslighting.

In spite of reality telling a totally different story than Biden and his economic advisers and paid gaslighters are offering, one "reporter" will be awarded at least ten social credit points for asking Podesta if more Americans will ever give credit to Biden for the current economic utopia he's helped create: 

Does that guy work for the Biden administration? That's just embarrassing -- or at least it should be. It speaks volumes to why so many view the press with disdain.

Recommended

Rolling Stone writer constructs far-right hero narrative about Tiffany Gomas, disproven in first reply
Gordon Kushner

We see more proof of that every day.

Yep. The question more honestly put would have been "and why do you not think most Americans are believing all these incredible lies?"

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rolling Stone writer constructs far-right hero narrative about Tiffany Gomas, disproven in first reply
Gordon Kushner
Joyce Carol Oates says David Brooks misses the old days of 'family fun lynchings'
Brett T.
Just when we think the world can not get any dumber, a psychologist gives us GENDER MINOTAURS
ArtistAngie
David Hogg gets the Community Notes treatment over voter registration
Brett T.
Guns to be *banned at Michigan Capitol (*Exceptions apply)
Doug P.
‘Vote for the crook. It’s important.’ What is REALLY going on in the criminalization of politics
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Rolling Stone writer constructs far-right hero narrative about Tiffany Gomas, disproven in first reply Gordon Kushner