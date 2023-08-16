The 'State Media Question of the Day™' goes to this 'journalism' doozy for John Podesta

As we told you earlier, the Biden White House decided to try and have different people tell lies today in the hopes that would make Americans think the economy is doing better than it really is. The result was another round of insulting gaslighting.

In spite of reality telling a totally different story than Biden and his economic advisers and paid gaslighters are offering, one "reporter" will be awarded at least ten social credit points for asking Podesta if more Americans will ever give credit to Biden for the current economic utopia he's helped create:

Question at White House press briefing re “Inflation Reduction Act”: “At what point does this resonate with Americans? And do you expect they’ll ever give credit to the President while he’s in office for these accomplishments?” pic.twitter.com/OROH74OkVC — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 (@BrentHBaker) August 16, 2023

Does that guy work for the Biden administration? That's just embarrassing -- or at least it should be. It speaks volumes to why so many view the press with disdain.

Does the media ever show any hint of no bias… there is no journalism

just activists posing as journalists — HuskerFan58 (@akeece58) August 16, 2023

We see more proof of that every day.

Throne protectors throne protecting. Notice they start with the premise that the President has accomplished something not demolished something. https://t.co/rjt8NBEYIi — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) August 16, 2023

Yep. The question more honestly put would have been "and why do you not think most Americans are believing all these incredible lies?"

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!